Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has challenged popular preacher, David Ibiyeomie, to a public debate

The OAP did this in reaction to a statement made by the preacher that not paying tithe is criminal, punishable and attracts curses

Freeze invited Ibiyeomie to a debate on tithing and noted that it would be done publicly as they air their views

Controversial Nigerian celebrity, Daddy Freeze, has gone on social media to challenge Pastor David Ibiyeomie, to a public debate on tithing.

The media personality had shared a post where the preacher was credited as saying that not paying tithes is criminal, punishable and attracts curses.

Taking to his Instagram page, Freeze noted that the pastor might have been misquoted by blogs and that a public debate with him would be a chance to share his thoughts on the topic.

Daddy Freeze asks for a public debate with Pastor Ibiyeomie on tithing. Photos: @david_ibiyeomie, @daddyfreeze

Daddy Freeze has been known to be against tithing and he preaches this on his platform while taking steps to ‘free the sheeple’.

In his note to Ibiyeomie, Freeze wrote:

“I saw the above statement on the blogs. I am aware that blogs misquote people from time to time as I have been a victim myself, so if you didn’t make the above statement kindly make this known for clarity.

"However, if you did make the statement, I hereby invite you to a public doctrinal debate on tithing and why it is NOT for Christians, from my scriptural perspective.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

A number of online users had things to say about Freeze challenging the man of God. Read some of their comments below:

Billionaireafrica:

“He will not be available.”

Yinkus772003:

“@david_ibiyeomie . Paying tithe is criminal. It attracts curses to whoever pays and whoever collects. Are you a Jew? Are you a Levite priest? STOP TJE SCAM, STOP THE RELIGIOUS YAHOO!”

Solomon.delight:

“Only in Nigeria, preach this in a western country, and they’ll close down your church.”

Oluyankee_lifeyahoocom:

“Why is money their main priority and focus. Why not use same energy, emphasis and scare tactics on salvation of souls than money.”

Ofuobiamaka21:

“And my question to all this pastors collecting tithes every time is to whom did they pay their own tithes or are they not included in the tithing?”

Habyadebayo:

“It’s a good era to be a Muslim.”

Foreverlivingdistributorng:

“Na mumu dey pay tithe.”

Kaykay_shawsky21:

“U want a debate with him but wen a follower want with u,u go japa,nor be say I support any of una o.”

Billi_pappi:

“Baba is building a mega church …he needs construction money to complete it…now the blackmail.”

Interesting.

