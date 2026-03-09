A video of Pastor David Ibiyeomie recounting the role he played in Nyesom Wike's political victories has gone viral

The cleric opened on the alleged steps he took when Wike faced nearly insurmountable odds during his governorship campaigns

The clergyman's revelation and bold claim have sparked conversations on social media, with many criticising Ibiyeomie

Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries has caused a stir on social media following a viral video where he made bold claims about how he played a decisive spiritual role in the political victories of former Rivers State Governor and current Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, including legal battles and contested elections.

The video, which surfaced on social media on Sunday, March 8, and shared by Akrokeokiya Douglas, showed Ibiyeomie addressing his congregants during a church service as he described how Wike, when he was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), faced nearly insurmountable odds during his governorship campaigns.

"Wike came, lost in High Court, lost in Supreme Court. APC was in power, and we were doing five nights of glory. It was not a money problem, he knew the judgement was against him,” Ibiyeomie said.

He revealed he assured the politician of his victory. The clergy also recalled how people around Wike doubted he could win his second term in office.

Ibiyeomie revealed he stepped in, making a covenant with God and giving millions in prayer for the former Rivers governor's re-election without informing the politician.

“I told the Lord, for my sake, not because of him. The day they were to change the result and give it to one person called Lawal, something happened, on the spot, the High Commission stepped into INEC. They couldn’t change the result. That’s how he became Governor the second time,” he claimed.

The pastor also claimed that he was the only cleric Wike invited for a Thanksgiving service after his victories.

The video of David Ibiyeomie recounting his alleged role in Nyesom Wike's political victories is below:

Reactions trail Pastor Ibiyeomie's comments about Wike

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video on social media. Read them below:

abdulmalikraheem said:

"Oga pastor, if truly you have such grace or spiritual influence, why don't you change the insecurity challenges in Nigeria."

uyilegend commented:

"This is another reason to believe most of them are fake."

chim_kalifa said:

"This kind testimony makes me feel some kind of way...make I no offend God I rather waka pass..."

facts_4141 said:

"Pastors are part of our problem in this country Nigeria."

drealkobi commented:

"A proof that the silence of most GO’s of this big churches is because they have deeply soiled their hands into politics that has cost the lives of millions of people negatively."

