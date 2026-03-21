Pastor David Ibiyeomie shared how he sacrificed his entire monthly salary in 1997 after receiving God's direction, despite his wife needing money for groceries

The pastor recounted how a woman blessed him bountifully after he made the sacrifice, and what happened to the woman and her husband after

His testimony sparked backlash online, as some netizens questioned the message and warned that such stories could influence people’s financial decisions

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder and presiding pastor of Salvation Ministries, has shared a personal story of how obedience to divine instruction brought unexpected provision.

Speaking during a recent sermon, he recalled an incident from 1997 when his monthly salary was only 5,000 naira, and his family had pressing needs.

Pastor Ibiyeomie shares how he received N25,000 and foodstuff after giving his entire N5,000 salary as sacrifice in 1997. Photo: david_ibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

The pastor explained that his wife had mentioned going to the market, but at that moment, he received a clear direction from God to surrender the entire salary as a sacrifice.

Despite the difficulty of the instruction, he said he obeyed and set the money aside. Not long after, a church member arrived at his home with cash and food items, saying she had been led to bless him.

“My wife told me she wanted to go to the market in 1997 and my salary was 5,000. She said to me upstairs, ‘my husband we have to go to market,’ and I said I’m coming. Then I heard God say to me, give me the 5,000. I took the 5,000 and dropped it as a sacrifice."

Pastor Ibiyeomie added that the same woman later experienced her own breakthrough. Her husband, who had never given her such an amount before, handed her one million naira that same day, and her husband also secured a job in Abuja.

"In less than one hour, a woman said God spoke to her, take 25,000, a bag of rice, a bag of beans and a crate of eggs to that man of God. She dropped everything without meeting me.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Pastor Ibiyeomie's testimony

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@PEnyidiah said:

"You can decide not to believe him, but these men of God keep giving us the secrets to their wealth and we keep ignoring them."

@idfwsm commented:

"Summary? Drop your own last cash in church today. So you can collect it in 5 folds Everybody say thiefffff."

@stnweme wrote:

"People will fall for this and donate their last kobo to the church expecting some unknown person from nowhere to come and 'bless them.' This is obviously a psychological trick and it often works for them."

@GOZIEVIBE reacted:

"₦5,000 turned into ₦25,000, rice, beans, and eggs in less than an hour? That's some serious testimony power."

@kingonoch said:

"I get the message about faith and sacrifice, but stories like this can be misleading. Not everyone who gives their last will suddenly receive a miracle, and people shouldn't be made to feel like their faith is lacking if that doesn't happen."

Nigerian televangelist shares testimony of receiving unexpected blessing after surrendering his last salary to God. Photo: david_ibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

Pastor Ibiyeomie claims spiritual role in Wike's victories

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor David Ibiyeomie caused a stir on social media following a viral video where he made bold claims about how he played a decisive spiritual role in the political victories of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

The video showed Ibiyeomie addressing his congregants during a church service as he described how Wike faced nearly insurmountable odds during his governorship campaigns.

The pastor revealed that he made a covenant with God and gave millions in prayer for the former Rivers governor's re-election without informing the politician.

Source: Legit.ng