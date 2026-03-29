A Nigerian man got people talking as he drew their attention to something he noticed on Uma Ukpai's coffin during burial

He posted a photo of Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai's coffin being lifted ahead of the burial and pointed out what appeared in the sky

Heartfelt comments trailed the video as social media users flooded the comments section to pen consolation messages

A Facebook user got people talking as he drew their attention to what he noticed during the burial of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai.

He showed what he saw in the clouds and asked if he was the only one who noticed it.

Man Posts Unusual Thing He Saw Above Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai’s Coffin During Burial, Sparks Buzz

Source: Facebook

Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai, a prominent Nigerian spiritual leader and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, had passed away on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80.

His family later confirmed his death and described it as a peaceful transition following a lifetime devoted to Christian service.

His ministry, which lasted more than six decades, influenced countless individuals both within Nigeria and internationally.

Throughout his years of service, Ukpai was recognised for his passionate preaching, powerful teachings, and dedication to spiritual mentorship.

Man shares observation of Uma Ukpai's coffin

Identified on Facebook as Oluwablinz Josh, the young man shared a photo from Uma Ukpai's burial and highlighted what he saw in the cloud.

He said in the post:

"Am I the only one seeing this face like cloud at Rev Umah Ukpai's burial yesterday?"

Screenshot of his Facebook post below:

Man Posts Unusual Thing He Saw Above Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai’s Coffin During Burial, Sparks Buzz

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail man's observation about Ukpai's burial

Patrick Solomon Gregory said:

"Na the effect of Ogogoro drinking dey turn your eyes be that oo, please go home before you fall and spend a night in the nearby gutter oo."

Aniefiok Akpaneno said:

"This signifies that he is a true man of God. If other wish they can follow suit and leave prosperity message alone. Imagine a man of God teaching me about prosperity to the extent of telling me what learnt in school. At times with flaws. I know that am better than him in that aspect because I am in the field for many years. Who would not be teach after you have pulled all thithe and offerings for investment and numerouse are listening to you. May God deliver us from their hands."

Ēphynwä Chrîstabel said:

"Wch face??? Wat face bikokenenu!! Chai!! Shaa u go fess see signs ND later see Wonders,so wch part u dy see now? Ndi Amerika wonders."

Otuekong James said:

"He as become another cloud of witnesses."

In a related story, a rare video showed the drama that unfolded after Uma Ukpai's coffin arrived at a compound ahead of the burial.

Photo, video of Umah Ukpai's tomb emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that photos and video posted on social media captured the tomb where the late Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai's body would finally be laid to rest.

A video showed the interior of Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai's final resting place right in his hometown in Ohafia, Abia State.

Source: Legit.ng