Omah Lay has officially hinted at a return to his spiritual roots after a long period of religious exploration

The singer opened up about his time spent studying Islamic texts and why he eventually chose a different path

After previously hinting that he was no longer a practising Christian, the artist has shared a "back to basics" message with his millions of followers

Nigerian music star Omah Lay has once again opened a window into his personal life

The Soso crooner, known for his introspective lyrics and emotional honesty, recently shared a brief but telling message on Snapchat that suggests a shift back to his Christian roots.

Omah Lay hints at a return to Christianity after a long period of religious exploration. Photos: Omah Lay.

Source: Instagram

In the post, Omah Lay wrote:

“Back to the Bible. I enjoyed reading the Quran, but I relate more to this.”

Though short, the statement carried weight, especially given the singer’s previous comments about his faith.

For many who have followed his journey, this moment feels like a continuation of a conversation he started years ago.

Recall that a few years ago, the Rivers State-born artist revealed that despite being raised as a Christian, he had considered converting to Islam.

At the time, he hinted that he was no longer actively practising Christianity, leaving fans curious about where he stood spiritually.

Now, his latest update suggests a return — not just to familiar beliefs, but perhaps to something he feels more personally connected to.

Read the post below:

Reactions trail Omah Lay's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Mickkyguy stated:

"There's something omay ley, didn't tell us, you said Quran was nice but Bible take you far beyond you'd ever imagine. Your spiritual energy increases since you're back to Bible reading. You're welcome back home brother."

@notpeakypen

"Bro said ‘Quran was nice but Bible hits different’ – that’s the spiritual equivalent of ‘I tried the other side but home is home’"

@GeorgeloveGod commented:

"The Quran too from Torah and the Bible and used deception to add lies, evil, sins and deceit to make the book holy. It's a book of deception and opposite of the book of life"

@witnessofYhwh shared:

"Familiars will never want you to leave God fully even though they give you the worldly riches and pleasures . They don't mind being in the mix. Only problem is Christ Jesus (God) doesn't want you in the mix."

@johnajogu stated:

"You can never be a Christian and say you change back to Islam it's not possible it's always the other way round"

The singer opens up about his time spent studying Islamic texts. Photo: Omah Lay.

Source: Instagram

Fans raise alarm over Omah Lay's clip

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Omah Lay caused a buzz online over what he was seen doing in one of his recent videos. The music star was seen cutting his hair under a tree after removing his shirt.

He appeared from nowhere and stood looking directly at a mirror before using a clipper to shave his hair from the front to the back.

Fans raised concerns about the singer's well-being, with some suggesting that Omah Lay is going through a tough time, noting that many celebrities silently battle personal struggles behind the scenes.

Source: Legit.ng