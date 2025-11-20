Omah Lay shared a blunt message on insecurity, saying prayers alone won’t save Nigeria.

His statement followed the Kwara church attack and the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi.

Top entertainers like Davido, Don Jazzy, Falz, and Mr Macaroni also demanded urgent action

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Omah Lay has urged Nigerians to rethink their response to the country’s worsening insecurity.

In a message shared on his social platforms, the “Soso” crooner said the nation has reached a point where prayers alone cannot solve the deepening crisis.

According to the artist, citizens must rise, act, and demand real change.

Omah Lay says prayers alone won’t save Nigeria. Photos: @omahlay/IG.

His post read:

“NO JESUS, NO ALLAH, NO PRAYER IS SAVING US. NOTHING CHANGES UNTIL WE WAKE TF UP 🇳🇬”

Omah Lay’s statement comes amid a week of heartbreaking headlines. From the attack on Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, to the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi, Nigerians are processing trauma after trauma.

Read his post here:

Fans react to Omah Lay's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users:

@nestaseyi:

"The next tweet will no doubt be another “project” announcement. They keep running Nigeria like a farm, and they’ll still find something to say simply to show their fans they weren’t silent."

@callmetunde_:

"Faith alone won’t fix Nigeria. We must hold leaders accountable, demand reforms, and rise together—only then will things change."

@hollypizzu001

"Facts. At this point, it’s clear that prayers without action will not fix Nigeria. We can believe in God, but we must also hold leaders accountable, demand reforms, and stop normalizing corruption and insecurity. Until we, the citizens, rise with one voice, nothing will change."

@Realmaxween:

"Yes!!! Until we cancel tribalism, cancel religion and stand as one against these animals in human forms, Nigeria, you and I will never know peace"

@Sanusi_eduacted:

"We are only sure that there is a Creator. Just wake up, thank the creator and carryout your daily activities in love for the creator, yourself and your neighbor. Don't do anything that you would not like another to do to you. That the summary of life"

@ernestine77664:

"I don't know what you mean by this but the word of GOD says in the book of 1st Thessalonians 5:18 In all things we should give thanks unto the LORD so because you're facing that situation it doesn't mean you should deny GOD or say there is no GOD. Please take down this post."

@Bigerstboy:

"But the major problem in the country is tribalism and bad leadership if we can work together to bring the bad leadership down by ourselves hopefully in the future Nigeria we be a better place to visit worldwide"

Omah Lay joins other celebrities like Davido, Don Jazzy, Falz, and Mr Macaroni who have condemned the attack. Photo: @omahlay/IG.

Iyabo Ojo condemns Kwara church attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo has added her voice to growing calls for action amid escalating insecurity in Nigeria.

Taking to Instagram, the actress condemned recent violent incidents, including the church attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara State, and the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi.

In her post, Iyabo Ojo expressed deep concern about the recurring attacks, noting that they echo past national tragedies like the Chibok girls’ kidnapping.

