Nigerian singer Omah Lay reacted to his first-ever Grammy nomination in a deeply personal message

The singer stated that awards don’t define him, but he wanted Davido to win for a special reason

His revelation had fans discussing loyalty, friendship, and the pressure of global fame

Nigerian afro-fusion star, Omah Lay, has responded to his first-ever Grammy Award nomination.

Legit.ng announced on Friday, November 7, 2025, that the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards had been released.

The ‘Understand’ hitmaker earned his Grammy nod through With You, his collaborative performance with Davido, which landed a nomination in the Best African Music Performance category at the 68th Grammy Awards.

Omah Lay and Davido get nomination in the Best African Music Performance category at the 68th Grammy Awards. Photos: @omahlay/@davido/IG.

In a message shared via his Instagram story, Omah Lay admitted that while the recognition was exciting, awards have never been his driving force.

He wrote:

“I’m excited about this Grammy nomination haha but fr fr I don’t give a sh!t about awards.”

Omah Lay revealed that, beyond the celebration, what truly matters to him is Davido winning the award.

He described Davido as the “realest friend” he has had recently, especially during moments when life felt overwhelming.

He stated:

“Yeah but I really want it for OBO! He is the realest friend I’ve had in a while, he stood by during my hardest times.”

Davido, one of Africa’s biggest global music figures, has been nominated for the Grammy multiple times yet is still awaiting his first win. His fans, known as 30BG, believe this could finally be the year.

Legit.ng reported that Davido's wife, Chioma, expressed her delight at her husband's Grammy nomination.

Chioma responded to the news on her Instagram account by reposting Davido's post celebrating his nomination with gratitude and love emojis.

This isn't the first time Chioma has expressed pride in Davido. When Davido commissioned a hostel named after his late mother last month, Chioma was overjoyed with his thoughtfulness.

Fans react to Omah Lay's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Omah Lay and Davido deserve that Grammy award >>>>>>"

@eazymoney114477:

"I need it for Omah lay that way davido brought two home and not your regular"

@amakasregister:

"Awards signify excellence and shows that your contributions to a worthy cause are being recognised."

@smssavacion:

"Grammy fit see this talk now make dem snub Davido because you want to feel funky"

@cecilia_remi_:

"That’s a lie o, if you’re nominated for Grammy you’d definitely be excited about it"

@fekleve_clothing:

"Bothe both music r good for listening, but 1 has a very deep message of d present times of life and I c him winning it"

@pheebskimnani_:

"Well there’s nobody else in that category more deserving of that award than David"

