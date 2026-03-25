Ebuka Songs recently shared a video showing the moment Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili visited his residence

The gospel singer who expressed excitement to host Nwabili described him as the best goalkeeper in the country

A clip also captured the moment Ebuka Songs presented a portrait to the Nigerian football star, stirring heartwarming comments from fans

Gospel singer Ebuka Songs, whose real name is Ebuka Hillary Emmanuel, on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, posted a heartwarming video of him hosting Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali at his residence amid the ongoing football international break.

Ebuka shared the visit on his social media page through a video compilation showing Nwabali’s arrival, them sharing a meal, and praying together.

Ebuka Songs prays with Stanley Nwabali in heartwarming video. Credit: ebukasongs/nwabali

Source: Instagram

The highlight from Nwabali's visit was the moment the gospel singer presented the goalkeeper with a portrait of himself. Ebuka also described Nwabali as Nigeria's finest and best goalie.

Sharing a video from their meeting, Ebuka Songs wrote in a caption,

“Last night, we had the honor of hosting in my Residence, one of Nigeria’s finest Goalkeeper @nwabali32 🇳🇬 Greatness is not only seen on the field, it is revealed in character, Hosting you last night reminded me that true champions carry grace, humility, and strength both on and off the pitch, Thank you for your service to Nigerian football, and for the honor of your presence. Every moment we shared was amazing but the highlight of this visit was the Story He shared.”

Recall that Nwabali played as the goalkeeper for the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), helping them finish third at the 2025 edition in Morocco.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ebuka Songs sparked mixed reactions from the Christian community after he hosted streamer and TikTok star, Peller, at his residence.

Reactions trail Nwabali's visit to Ebuka Songs' residence. Credit: ebukasongs

Source: Instagram

The video from Stanley Nwabali's visit to Ebuka Songs' residence is below:

Reactions as Ebuka Songs host Nwabali

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Godson Michael said:

"Minister Ebuka you hosted my brother from same community,pls plan to storm his village sir we need the revival."

Olaremu Junior reacted:

"One of the reason I love eduka song is that he love everyone even when people see them as a sin Mr eduka still host them And God can use him to preach to some celebrity."

Thankgod Chijindu reacted:

"I suggest that this should be a chance you reach out Christ to him."

Chikezie Kenneth said:

"So I should go to YouTube because I want to watch nwabali in your house, All this Tb in body of Christ make una the calm down."

Khabi Ru said:

"Goal keeper wey neva win anything fine go were."

Ebuka Songs apologises for hosting Peller

Legit.ng also reported that Ebuka Songs tendered his unreserved apology to the Christian community and everyone offended by his controversial livestream with Peller.

The singer, in a viral video on social media, issued a formal and public apology.

His apology was directed at his global fanbase, church leaders, and everyone he offended with his actions.

Source: Legit.ng