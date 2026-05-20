Lagos state has introduced an interactive board game to improve Yoruba language teaching in primary schools

Education authorities said the initiative aims to preserve the indigenous language and strengthen cultural identity among pupils

Officials also encouraged balanced use of the learning tool and warned against distraction from academic studies

Lagos state has introduced a new way of teaching the Yoruba language in public primary schools, using an interactive board game designed to make learning more fun and engaging for pupils.

Lagos schools adopt playful teaching approach as Yoruba lessons get an interactive upgrade. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Getty Images

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), in partnership with SIKIRABU Africa Ltd, unveiled the programme recently, as stated by The Punch on Wednesday, May 20.

The game, called “SIKIRABU,” is built around the Yoruba language, culture, and traditional values, to help children learn through play instead of only classroom memorisation.

The Executive Chairman of LASUBEB, Dr Hakeem Shittu, said the initiative is part of efforts by the state government to protect indigenous languages and strengthen cultural identity among young learners.

While describing the approach as a modern and creative way, he said that using games in education can make Yoruba lessons more interesting and easier for pupils to understand.

He said, “Language is a critical part of our identity and heritage.”

Pupils encouraged to learn Yoruba responsibly

According to him, the board remains focused on helping children develop an early interest in Yoruba.

Shittu also explained that the board game is expected to improve pupils’ fluency in Yoruba while exposing them to cultural values embedded in the language.

At the same time, he warned pupils not to become overly attached to the game, so as not to distract them from their academic work. He urged learners to balance play with studies.

Parents were also encouraged to support the programme by allowing children to use the game at home as a learning tool.

The initiative is part of Lagos State’s wider push to promote indigenous education through more creative teaching methods in basic schools.

Pupils in Lagos schools now learn Yoruba through a new culturally themed board game system. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Yoruba student’s French video goes viral

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a Yoruba Nigerian student studying French went viral on social media after a classroom video showed her attempting to pronounce French words with her classmates.

The TikTok clip captured the student repeating words after her teacher, with her pronunciation drawing humorous reactions from viewers who flooded the comments section with jokes, observations, and light-hearted criticism.

Despite the reactions, many social media users praised her effort and consistency in learning the language.

Nigerian pupil speaks Chinese in class

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian pupil has gained attention on TikTok after a classroom video showed her confidently speaking Chinese during a lesson with her teacher. This caused varied reactions online.

The video, shared by her teacher, captured a conversation between them as he introduced Chinese lessons in a Nigerian school, with the pupil responding to questions about greetings, identity, and basic expressions.

Social media users praised her pronunciation and enthusiasm, while others reflected on language learning in schools.

Source: Legit.ng