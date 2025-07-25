Pastor Kesiena Esiri has reacted to the viral video of Peller connecting with gospel singer Ebuka Songs

After the encounter, the streamer was seen speaking in tongues and prophesying while Ebuka sang

Fans expressed their agreement with the clergy, sharing their observations about the gospel singer

Pastor Kesiena Esiri, the founder of the Remnant Christian Network, has reacted to the viral video featuring Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, and gospel singer Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary, popularly known as Ebuka Songs.

A few days ago, a video surfaced online showing the two of them after they linked up. In the clip, Peller was seen speaking in tongues and prophesying.

Pastor Kesiena Esiri's fans react to his video about Peller. Photo credit@keseniaesirihenry/@ebukasong

Source: Instagram

In response, Pastor Esiri called Peller a clown who was mocking tongues and prophecy.

He further stated that many things people mistakenly attribute to the move of God are, in fact, from Satan.

He also accused the duo of faking their emotions in the video, lamenting that we have become a generation that celebrates anything that appears spiritual.

Clergy speaks about Ebuka Songs

Regarding Ebuka Songs, Pastor Esiri shared an encounter he had with him. He recalled that Ebuka had come to his city for a ministration and performed at a so-called "yahoo yahoo church."

Ebuka Songs's fans advised him about his ministry. Photo credit@ebukasongs

Source: Instagram

Pastor Esiri described how Ebuka sang as if he was "in the spirit" but was later presented with a jeep, after which he dropped the microphone and lay on the floor.

Pastor Esiri expressed that he had warned people about Ebuka needing help, but his concerns were not taken seriously.

It’s worth noting that Pastor Esiri had previously reacted to Peller’s relationship with Jarvis, which led to a confrontation where the streamer sent the clergy to the gallows.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to clergy's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the clergy about the streamer and the gospel singer. Here are comments below:

@arigbabudollardeji reacted:

"The pastor is 100% right. How can someone like ebuka who understands the ministration of the holy Spirit while speaking in tongues, will be making jokes of it on social media.... This is blasphemy."

@shejudah shared:

"He’s speaking harsh truth! You should remember how the prophet nathan rebuked David and how prophets of God deliver god’s message before. This world we’re too sensitive. There’s no two ways to look at it. Its weird! Peller how."

@emmabestofficial wrote:

"For once, I agree with the pastor."

@desireonyii reacted:

"Am surprised how am never moved one day by Ebuka songs and his songs.".

@officialhkarts commented:

"Deep message. This generation will celebrate anything that looks like success."

@st.flourish said:

"I believe in correction with love. From all I knw abt being a Christain or building a personal relationship with Christ , the closer u get to him, u love people genuinely more. He might b wrong or right but d fruit of d spirit should be in u too when correcting."

@e_kuah stated:

"You are right MOG. God bless you and Moses Bliss. Truth is bitter."

Peller reacts as Jarvis kisses him

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian streamer, Peller had gushed over a kiss he shared with his lover Jarvis. While he was having an interview, he noted that people should stop saying that Jarvis does not love him.

He added that he has been planing for the day he would share a kiss with his lover. Fans were impressed to hear that Jarvis has been showing affection towards the skit maker as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng