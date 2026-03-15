Stanley Nwabali remains without a club two months after leaving South African side Chippa United

Kaizer Chiefs were considering the Super Eagles goalkeeper as cover for injured goalie Brandon Petersen

Petersen’s faster-than-expected recovery has reduced the club’s urgency to sign a new goalkeeper

The proposed transfer of Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali to Kaizer Chiefs is now hanging in the balance after new developments at the South African club.

Nwabali has been without a team since leaving Chippa United in February 2026 after both parties agreed to terminate his contract during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Stanley Nwabali has been a free agent since February, when he mutually terminated his contract with Chippa United. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time, many expected the 28-year-old Nigerian international to secure a new club quickly, especially after months of transfer speculation linking him with several teams across Africa.

Instead, the move has yet to happen, and Nwabali now faces an uncertain next step in his career.

Why is Nwabali yet to get a new club?

When Nwabali parted ways with Chippa United earlier this year, the expectation was that he already had a potential destination lined up.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper’s performances for both club and country had made him one of the most recognisable Nigerian goalkeepers on the continent.

Stanley Nwabali’s proposed transfer to South African giants Kaizer Chiefs is now unlikely to materialise. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

However, nearly two months later, Nwabali remains a free agent. The lack of movement has raised questions about where the Super Eagles shot-stopper will continue his career.

During his time with Chippa United, Nwabali established himself as a reliable presence between the posts.

His displays also caught the attention of the Super Eagles setup, where he has been part of the national team as first-choice goalkeeper for the 2023 and 2025 AFCON tournaments.

Kaizer Chiefs' interest in Nwabali fades

Hope of a quick move resurfaced recently when reports linked Nwabali with Kaizer Chiefs, one of the most decorated clubs in South African football, Afrik-Foot reports.

The interest reportedly came after the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, Brandon Petersen, underwent surgery that was expected to sideline him for several months.

With the possibility of a long absence, the club began exploring options to reinforce the position before the end of the season.

Nwabali appeared to fit the profile of the experienced goalkeeper the club needed. His availability as a free agent also made the deal easier to complete. However, the situation has changed quickly.

Petersen’s recovery changes everything for Nwabali

Recent updates from Pan-African Football suggest Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Petersen is set to return to training much sooner than initially predicted. The development has significantly altered the club’s transfer plans.

Petersen remains an important figure in the Kaizer Chiefs dressing room and is considered one of the team’s leaders.

With his return now on the horizon, the urgency to bring in another goalkeeper has faded.

Reports also indicate that the club could offer Petersen a contract extension, despite his current deal running until the summer.

If that happens, the chances of Nwabali joining the Amakhosi would become even slimmer.

For Nwabali, the focus now shifts to finding a new club elsewhere.

Nwabali reacts to Kaizer Chiefs rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Stanley Nwabali has reacted to media reports linking him with a move to Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper left Chippa United on February 5, 2025, after mutually agreeing with the club to terminate his contract following four successful seasons in South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng