The Benin Traditional Council has insisted that TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, entered the palace of Oba of Benin Ewuare II uninvited, alongside his manager

The clarification came after Queen Ewaure shared a letter bearing an acknowledgement stamp, which she claimed confirmed approval for the visit that led to her suspension

The council explained that acknowledgement of a letter does not constitute approval and called on Peller to state publicly whether any formal written approval was granted

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) has clarified that Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, and his manager entered the palace of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, without invitation.

The statement comes after Queen Ewaure shared a letter, which she claimed confirmed approval of the visit, a letter that carried an acknowledgement stamp from the council.

Benin palace officials explain why Peller's visit was unauthorised as they call on TikTok star to state if formal approval was granted. Photo: 9jaeye/peller089

Source: Instagram

The matter has stirred public debate, especially after the queen was suspended alongside a Benin chief and a palace staff over the incident.

Legit.ng recalls that Peller’s management had earlier explained that the visit was arranged through Uyiekpen Ogiefa, son of Chief Courage Uyi Ogiefa, the N’Ozeben of the Benin Kingdom.

They said any inappropriate behaviour during the visit was not intentional but rather a result of excitement and the warm reception they received.

BTC insists Peller's visit was unauthorised

The Benin Traditional Council, however, maintained its position that Peller and his manager came to the palace uninvited.

The clarification was issued in a press release signed by Frank Irabor, Secretary of the council, and made available to journalists in Benin City, Punch reported.

He explained that ordinarily, tradition would not require further comment, but the level of misinformation made it necessary to set the record straight.

He emphasised that in any institution, submitting a letter and having it stamped does not mean approval has been granted.

He described stamping as a routine administrative procedure that only acknowledges receipt of correspondence.

“For the avoidance of doubt the Benin Traditional Council reiterates that the receipt and stamping of any correspondence by its secretariat only serve as acknowledgment of receipt and do not in any way imply approval by His Royal Majesty or the Benin Traditional Council.”

Frank Irabor further explained that without explicit authorisation, no visit or activity can be considered sanctioned.

“In the absence of explicit authorization, no visit or activity is deemed sanctioned.”

Benin Traditional Council reiterates Peller visited Oba Ewuare II's palace without explicit authorisation despite manager's claims. Photo: 9jaeye/peller089

Source: Instagram

BTC calls for clarification from Peller

The council’s secretary challenged Peller and his manager to publicly state whether they received any formal written approval for the visit.

He also questioned whether their letter of request mentioned any intention to meet with the queens.

BTC says disciplinary measures are underway

Irabor noted that disciplinary proceedings are already ongoing regarding the unauthorised visit. He confirmed that Peller has been invited to the palace for further engagement, while emphasising that the council will not be dragged into public arguments over matters being handled internally.

“The Council will not be drawn into public discourse on issues already being addressed through the appropriate internal channels.”

The Benin Traditional Council concluded by reaffirming its commitment to protecting the customs, traditions and sanctity of the royal palace.

Jarvis tenders apology to Oba of Benin over Peller’s saga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok star Jarvis publicly apologised to the Oba of Benin over her boyfriend Peller’s alleged unauthorised palace visit.

In a heartfelt statement, Jarvis pleaded for understanding and forgiveness on behalf of her boyfriend, emphasising the importance of respecting the Oba and the customs of the palace.

Source: Legit.ng