Kaduna-based cleric, Ahmad Umar, whom Peter Obi claimed was arrested and detained by the DSS following his visit to his residence, has released a video on what actually transpired

Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party Presidential candidate, earlier made the claim in a statement on Tuesday, March 24, and condemned the situation

However, the clarification by Umar in the viral video has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians, as the move appeared amid the 2027 general elections permutations

Ahmad Umar, an Islamic cleric based in Kaduna, has denied the claims by the Department of State Services (DSS) that he was detained after he recently hosted the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In a social media post on Tuesday, March 24, Peter Obi raised the allegation that the cleric was arrested by the secret police shortly after he hosted him in Kaduna on Sunday, March 22.

Kaduna Islamic cleric denies being arrested by the DSS as claimed by Peter Obi Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Umar, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), described the allegation as a troubling signal of democracy, while warning of sustained threats to freedom of speech and political expression.

In a viral video, hours after Peter Obi's allegation, the ADC chieftain insisted that he was neither detained nor maltreated. He disclosed that he was only invited for questioning and had been released since.

Nigerians react as Umar denies Obi's claim

Meanwhile, the video has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Winsome alleged that Umar was under pressure in the video:

"All they are trying to do with this video is to push the narrative that Peter Obi spread the news that he was arrested instead of saying he was invited. We all know that in Nigeria, a DSS invitation will always equal arrest if you don’t dance to their tune. From this video, you can see clearly that the man is dancing to their tune. Watch out for more propaganda from the government of lies and corruption."

Ayomipo alleged that Obi was known for spreading fake news:

"Normally, Mr Obi always gives lamba. I have never see anyone who delights in unverified news, sad news and negative PR for Nigeria like him and @ruffydfire. He and his minions will do anything within their reach to de-market their country to get cheap scores."

Nigerians react as Peter Obi's claim on Ahmad Umar is denied Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Amandy Obasi claimed Umar would have been detained if he did not cooperate with the DSS:

"One thing is that you were invited for questioning, you cooperated with them fully and were released. '...and was released' but not arrested in the first place. It's ok, you're welcome, Sir."

IamGod'ssignature questioned the rationale behind the invitation:

"See, cries all over. Why would he be arrested for questioning in the first place? There is no difference between what he said and what Obi said. Arrest was made, he stayed there for some hours, even minutes.... detention. Failed APC and Tinubu."

Okiti-Ogan knocked Peter Obi:

"This is the man @PeterObi said was arrested after the man hosted him. Bullying tactics to protect questionable characters and criminals, yet, from the other side of his mouth, deceiving gullible followers that he's not 'desperate' and for 'good governance.' Whatever those means."

You can listen to Umar's video on X here:

Source: Legit.ng