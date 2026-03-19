Queen Ewaure has released a letter bearing the Benin Traditional Council's acknowledgement stamp, claiming that Peller's controversial palace visit was officially authorised

The suspended queen accused the traditional council of lying about her role in bringing Peller to the palace, stating that bigger issues are at play behind closed doors

Social media reactions were divided, as many questioned whether the stamped letter proves approval or merely confirms receipt

Queen Ewaure of the Benin Kingdom has broken her silence following her suspension, revealing that Peller’s visit to the Benin Palace was officially authorised.

The queen shared a letter she said confirmed the approval, which reportedly bears an acknowledgement stamp from the Benin Traditional Council.

Benin queen breaks silence after suspension, shares letter with council stamp claiming Peller's controversial visit was authorised. Photo: peller089/queenewuare/9jaeye

Source: Instagram

The revelation came amid a growing public debate over the legitimacy of Peller’s visit to Benin City, which had been described as unauthorised by palace officials, and had resulted in the queen's suspension alongside a Benin chief and a staff.

The queen explained that the controversy surrounding Peller’s presence at the palace was influenced by misleading claims from the traditional council.

Queen Ewaure emphasised that the visit had proper approval. She also hinted that the controversy goes beyond Peller's visit, stating that other issues happening behind closed doors are far bigger than what the public currently knows.

"Hello everyone, the issues at hand isn’t just because Peller came to the palace’s or me gifting him, a lot has been happening behind close doors. The Benin traditional council lied that Peller coming to the palace was unauthorized and I brought him to the palace, but I hope I will be able to convince you all that Peller coming to the palace was authorized. Look at the stamp on this letter shows that it was approved by Benin traditional council, but they’re all lying on my head"

The statement has sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning the queen's claim.

Check out the queen's full post below:

Netizens react to the Benin queen's claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@asoeventsbymj said:

"This letter was received not approved. You sent a letter you got your copy when it was received. Was it approved? Did you get a response or letter of approval?"

@zino_dollars commented:

"We need to see the approval letter. There's a big difference between received and approved."

@enoma_pa3ck wrote:

"I am really not in support of trying to punish Peller or the Queen as this would just prevent further tourists and investors from coming to Benin. However the stamp on the letter simply shows it was received by the admin team of the Palace and doesn't equate to an authorisation."

@soft_montana1 reacted:

"Eeeh na Queen by herself post this one?? Chai them don see palace finish oh."

@fameyuie said:

"It's crazy what has happened to the sacred Benin palace. E Belike film."

@ThePeaceNest1 commented:

"Na family issue. They will get through it."

Queen Ewaure of Benin Kingdom releases document contradicting traditional council's claim that Peller's palace visit was unauthorised. Photo: queenewuare/9jaeye

Source: Instagram

Peller's management speaks on palace visit controversy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller's management released an official statement to address the Benin palace visit controversy.

The team explained that a formal request letter was sent before the visit was arranged.

The management clarified that any perceived inappropriate moments during the visit were unintentional and apologised for any misunderstandings.

Source: Legit.ng