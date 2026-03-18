Social media personality Jarvis has issued a public apology to the Oba of Benin following controversy involving her boyfriend, Peller

The apology comes after Peller’s alleged unauthorised visit to the Benin Palace stirred outrage and drew attention from palace authorities

Jarvis pleaded for understanding and forgiveness, emphasising respect for Benin Kingdom traditions

Social media personality Jarvis has publicly apologised to the revered Oba of Benin following the controversy surrounding her boyfriend, Peller.

The apology comes in the wake of Peller’s alleged unauthorised visit to the sacred Benin Palace, an incident that sparked outrage and drew the attention of the Benin Traditional Council.

Jarvis’s online plea to Oba of Benin goes viral. Cedit: @jarvis

Source: Instagram

The council had described Peller’s visit as a breach of palace protocol, insisting that all visitors respect the centuries-old traditions of the Benin Kingdom.

In a heartfelt statement, Jarvis pleaded for understanding and forgiveness on behalf of her boyfriend, emphasising the importance of respecting the Oba and the customs of the palace.

During a live stream video, Jarvis said, “I will not be single to stupor… please, please, forgive him. If he even fake or not fake, please, he should not come to pass, please, I beg you. I don’t want to be single to stupor, I want to get married.”

She further appealed to the palace, expressing concern for her marriage plans, saying:

“My bride price must be paid, my partner will come to my state and pay my bride price without fear… please, have mercy on him, have mercy on us.”

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller reacted for the first time following the Benin Traditional Council’s order after his unauthorised visit to the Oba of Benin’s palace.

During his ongoing nationwide tour, Peller was informed by his team about the council’s announcement, which revealed that a queen who allowed him entry into the palace now faces possible expulsion. The news reportedly left the content creator in shock.

Peller attempted to explain the purpose of his visit but was advised by his team to remain quiet to avoid making statements that could be used against him.

Jarvis’s emotional plea to Oba of Benin goes viral

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

efosa_mike said:

"As they don turn everything to content shey una eyes don clear? Una go dey entertain rubbish."

thejack94 said:

|Ahh Instagram Just hold my mouth 😂 I can’t speak 😭."

paulo9_99 said:

"Apology accepted... Make your boyfriend comply with their invitation ❤️."

her_majestynessa said:

"What money cannot do more money will do it."

christabeltimothy5 said:

"Y r some of u crying in the comments season."

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test. In the recording,

Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng