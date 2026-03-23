Bolatito Sowunmi, who previously played Miss Pepeiye on Papa Ajasco and Company, has urged critics to show empathy rather than attack Papa Ajasco for speaking about his financial struggles

The actress explained her exit from the show, addressed comparisons with the current actress, and clarified why she no longer uses the character name due to copyright restrictions

Her statement followed claims by Papa Ajasco actor Abiodun Ayoyinka about financial struggles, which sparked responses from Wale Adenuga and Pa James

Bolatito Sowunmi, the actress who once played Miss Pepeye in Wale Adenuga’s popular comedy series Papa Ajasco and Company, has broken her silence on the heated conversation surrounding her former colleagues.

Her comments came shortly after Abiodun Ayoyinka, the actor behind the Papa Ajasco character, revealed that he is struggling financially and appealed for public support.

Former Miss Pepeiye actress Bolatito Sowunmi defends Papa Ajasco amid backlash over financial struggles, urges critics to show empathy. Photo: mseagle/abiodunayoyinka

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls that Abiodun Ayoyinka explained that Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) restricts him from commercially benefiting from the Papa Ajasco persona outside the show, which limits his income opportunities.

Wale Adenuga responded that Ayoyinka is allowed to take advertising roles with approval from WAP, dismissing the actor’s remarks as exaggerated and describing them as a “public show of comedy.”

Kayode Olaseinde, popularly known as Pa James in the Papa Ajasco comedy series, also shared his experience, admitting that the income from the production alone is not enough to pay bills.

Ex-Miss Pepeiye Sowunmi urges empathy for veterans

In a lengthy post shared on her Facebook and Instagram pages on March 22, 2026, Bolatito Sowunmi, who joined the series in 2006 and resigned after ten years, called on critics to show empathy rather than attack veteran actors for speaking about their struggles.

She emphasised that only those directly involved in the popular comedy series truly understand the situation, insisting that financial struggles should not be dismissed.

She wrote:

“Those castigating Papa Ajasco for opening up should take a chill pill. Na we dey inside, na we know where the shoe pinches....

No be everyone like to chase clout on social media , that's why we are not talking. Besides not everyone want negative publicity... some of you say Miss pepeiye is doing well to water down the elderly man 's complain. I'm way younger than him. He has been working before i joined the company”

Ex-Miss Pepeiye clarifies her own journey

Bolatito Sowunmi addressed comparisons between herself and the current actress playing Miss Pepeiye, explaining that her departure was for personal reasons and not due to any dispute.

“I have resigned for reasons best known to me ( And we have a young ,beautiful talented lady taking the role now) ... I'm facing my life, don't use me as a yard stick.”

She maintained that she holds no grievances against WAP, describing the platform as noble and impactful for creatives.

She said:

"And note, I will never talk down on Wale Adenuga Productions, they have done their part by creating a platform for creatives, It's noble and appreciated."

Ex-Miss Pepeiye tells critics to stop attacking Papa Ajasco, says only those inside know where the shoe pinches in entertainment industry. Photo: mseagle/abiodunayoyinka

Source: Instagram

Bolatito Sowunmi addresses challenges in the Industry

The actress highlighted the wider struggles in the Nigerian entertainment industry, questioning how many actors who maintain integrity are truly thriving.

She stated:

"The industry itself is not easy . How many genuine actors that keeps their interigity and upholds their values are doing well? Forget the social media charades."

She noted that if someone says they are struggling, they should be believed. She urged people to support rather than discredit them.

She explained:

"If the elderly man speak up, i think the best thing is to support him the best way you can, if you are led... This life is too short for all this epistles y'all are writing to discredit him...

If you see someone doing well financially, won't it be obvious? If the elderly man say he is struggling, he is. Do you want him to keep quiet and die in penury? "

Former Miss Pepeiye reveals new identity

While reflecting on her time with the cast, Bolatito Sowunmi said she admires their dedication and would gladly support them financially if she had the means.

She also revealed that she now goes by the nickname Ms Eagle, since the Miss Pepeiye name is copyrighted under WAP.

“I have change my nick name to "MS EAGLE " so my fans can still find it comfortable to switch.

Miss Pepeiye is not mine is a copyright brand name of Characters registered ® under Wale Adenuga Productions. Anyone playing that role at the time , will have access to the name during the period of service,” she concluded.

Read the full post of former Miss Pepeiye below:

Papa Ajasco reintroduces himself with new name

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran comic actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco, reintroduced himself with a new name on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, rather than introduce himself as Papa Ajasco, the comic actor referred to himself as Bondu Alaska while addressing his fans.

Appreciating his fans for their support, the Nollywood star revealed he is a new person and promised not to let them down.

Source: Legit.ng