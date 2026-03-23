Actress Biola Adebayo's latest podcast with her male colleague, Baba Ijesha, has sparked controversy

The Nollywood actress faced criticism from social media users who expressed displeasure in the interview

Some other netizens also threatened to take action against the Nollywood actress over the interview

Nollywood actress and podcaster Biola Adebayo has found herself at the centre of public discussion after hosting convicted actor Baba Ijesha, whose real name is Olanrewaju James, on her popular podcast Talk to B.

The episode, which was released on Sunday, March 22, 2026, featured Baba Ijesha speaking publicly for the first time since his release late last year.

Netizens react to Biola Adebayo's podcast with colleague Baba Ijesha. Credit: biolaadebayo

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Baba Ijesha denied allegations against him, stating that the narrative being pushed on social media was far from the truth.

The actor claimed he never had any romantic or physical relationship with actress Princess, stressing, “I never asked her out, never dated her, never hugged or kissed her."

Baba Ijesha also expressed deep hurt over actress Iyabo Ojo’s role in the situation, revealing that she once trusted him enough to leave her children in his care when they were younger.

Netizens threaten to take action against Biola Adebayo over interview with Baba Ijesha. Credit: babaijesha

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo issued a warning to the actor over his claim about her children.

The video from the viral interview is below

Biola Bayo faces criticism

The interview has triggered criticism, with netizens calling out the actress for giving Baba Ijesha her platform to share his story.

Others threatened to unfollow her and report her pages over the video.

Recall that Baba Ijesha was sentenced in 2022 to five years' imprisonment, with the Court of Appeal in 2024 upholding parts of the conviction while setting aside others related to earlier allegations. He completed his term and was released in November 2025 after further legal proceedings.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

joyous_kitchen03 said:

"I just unfollowed you."

naheemaharos reacted:

"Why would you platform someone like this?"

moyoscooooo said:

"I want to believe Biola Bayo is going through a lot Because why on earth is Baba Ijesha on her podcast There was video evidence fgs It was not a case of somebody said."

bukkyogunkoya reacted:

"@biolabayo1 I wonder where your legal team was when you decided to do this. Sigh. You help to bring innocent children into this dark world where a man like this exist. If he is innocent let him contend it in court. But doing this is very wrong. I want to believe some people advised you to. This seed you have sown ehen it will grow, trust me it will."

rhiks_place commented:

"Hypocrisy of the highest Order.. This interview isn’t even Needed . It’s just as if @biolabayo1 is Enabling Him more . Because why are you giving someone like this a platform?"

Iyabo Ojo's reaction after Baba Ijesha's release trends

Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo returned online in style as she trended across social media platforms in the country.

On the evening of Saturday, November 15, 2025, Iyabo released a video of her playing her famous male character as she grooved to a song by Slim Case.

The video comes as Iyabo became a major conversation online after the release of Baba Ijesha.

Source: Legit.ng