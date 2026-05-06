Olakunle Churchill has shared a video of his visit to his first child in school amid his marriage saga with his wife, Rosy Meurer

The couple have been sharing posts about their marriage after rumour mills alleged that they were estranged

Fans reacted to the video, hailing him as a good father to his children, while also asking about Rosy’s children

Businessman Olakunle Churchill has shared a video showing him spending time with his first child from another woman.

Churchill and his estranged wife Rosy Meurer have been at loggerheads over his son with the actress, as the businessman previously shared a post suggesting what allegedly caused the disagreement between them.

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh’s ex-hubby Olakunle Churchill visits daughter in school. Photo credit@olakunlechurchill/@kingandre

Source: Instagram

In one of his posts, he promised to be present in the lives of his other children who were not born to Meurer.

Fulfilling that promise, he visited the school attended by his first daughter and shared a video from the visit. In the caption, he stated that it is not about what people say, but about what remains.

Fans react to Olakunle Churchill’s post

Fans defend Rosy Meurer over Olakunle Churchill's visit to daughter's school. Photo credit@rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

In the video, Olakunle was seen in his daughter’s class, which appears to be in a storey building, interacting with her and another man who seemed to be her teacher.

The father and daughter later went out for lunch and shared another video from the restaurant. They were also seen driving through the city, which appeared to be on the Island.

Reacting, fans of the businessman expressed excitement over the development, hailing him as a good father.

Some also asked about Andre, while others said he should act quickly because Andre needs a sister. However, another user questioned when he would also spend time with Meurer’s children.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Olakunle Churchill's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the business amid rumours that his marriage is troubled. Many shared their take on his post. Here are comments below:

@asedrecd shared:

"Andre twins, daddy King Andre. Foot on the gas,Big Church, who never stopped fighting for his son, I remember how he’ll wish him a happy birthday every single year! Na best dad you be."

@iortyercynthia said:

"Big Churchill inside Aunty's Tonto voice."

@dc125567 shared:

"God thank you oo, I can never believe that time will come when I will like Church again, the love is massive lord. God please I want like yul again, run am for me."

@helen_paul608 wrote:

"Baba King Andre and Andre’s eldest sister."

@bubu.mummystore reacted:

"Big Church is good, don make me hungry ooo. Big church...any where I see U, I go dey hail u."

Rosey Meurer dragged over video amid saga

Legit.ng had reported that Rosy Meurer had shared a post about her alleged marital crisis, and it didn’t go down well with her fans.

The actress reportedly unfollowed her husband as both continued to share cryptic messages online.

She was dragged over her video, as many reminded her of things she had said about her husband, Olakunle Churchill, before they unfollowed each other.

Source: Legit.ng