Pa James opened up about his long-standing relationship with Wale Adenuga amid ongoing Papa Ajasco discussions

He shared surprising insights about working conditions, payments, and the longevity of the iconic series

The veteran actor also hinted at his earnings and personal achievements that came from his time on the show

Veteran Nollywood actor Kayode Olasehinde Ajirebi aka Pa James has shared his experience working with Wale Adenuga, highlighting one of his biggest career achievements amid ongoing discussions surrounding the popular Papa Ajasco and Company series.

His comments come shortly after fellow actor Richard Ayoyinka opened up about his own experience playing the iconic Papa Ajasco character, sparking renewed conversations about the long-running franchise.

Pa James speaks out on career highlight with Wale Adenuga as Papa Ajasco debate rages. Credit: @luckyudu, @pajames57

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a recent interview with Lucky Udu, Pa James described his relationship with Wale Adenuga Productions as cordial and ongoing. He confirmed that he still works with the production company whenever he is invited.

According to him, the production outfit has maintained a reputation for prompt payment, stressing that actors are paid for every engagement, no matter how brief.

“Anytime they call for work, we dey go,” he said. “And them no dey owe us money at all. Even if na meeting, after that meeting, he go still pay you.”

Reflecting on his time with the beloved comedy series, Pa James expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity, noting that the project lasted far longer than he initially expected.

“When he first told me about Papa Ajasco, I thought na something we go do for maybe two or three weeks,” he recalled. “But the film lasted for long.”

He also shared one of his proudest achievements from being part of the show, revealing that the financial rewards he earned significantly improved his life.

“The thing wey I get from that work no be small,” he said. “From the money wey I make there, I fit buy car.”

Pa James added that one of his most memorable moments was celebrating 25 years of the Papa Ajasco series, describing it as a day of great joy and fulfilment.

Pa James speaks on earnings with Wale Adenuga

Addressing concerns about earnings in the industry, Pa James gave more insight into how much he earned over the years while working on the show.

He revealed that at the early stage of the production, actors were paid between ₦2,000 and ₦2,500 per episode, with occasional increases to about ₦4,500 and later ₦25,000 as the show progressed.

According to him, his personal starting pay was ₦2,500 per episode, even though they sometimes recorded multiple episodes in batches.

Watch him speak below:

Pa James's interview clip trends

marco_no_lele said:

"Man trying to be careful not being an ingrate."

gistwithblinky said:

"Pa James is scared! The production has gotten to him."

gistwithblinky said:

"Come be like Pa James de fear to talk."

otorroseline said:

"These men should be enjoying life right now, considering how much fun they brought to our childhood."

khidian_is_here said:

"This man has been an old man from day 1."

bigbone87 said:

"He is the only honest person , he refused to sell the i am suffering story."

a.dayo___ said:

"Problem wey go make you download carding because of 3k no go be ur portion."

zion_dawealth666 said:

"The DIFFERENCE between the two of them is: Pa James isn’t Wealthy but you can see his spirit, that man is contented with what he has….man isn’t even complaining and he is up for Business."

lopez_banty said:

"You should have waited for like 4 week or so before bringing PA JAMES up for help ....you should have let people donate enough for papa ajasco before bringing this up again ....this is too early bro .just a suggestion bro atleast papa ajasco will get enough and then everyone will see this as another project but bringing the the two atbsamw time will affect each other ❤️ much love keep it up bro God bless you."

dailypaper004 said:

"Fuji house of commotion Nko?"

pa james opens up about his defining success with wale adenuga in the midst of controversy. Credit: @luckyudu, @pajames57

Source: Instagram

Papa Ajasco pleads for donations

Legit.ng also reported that Papa Ajasco humbly requested donations for a new phone.

In a new video shared on Sunday, March 15, 2026, via Papa Ajasco and actress Liz Da Silva's Instagram pages, the actor shared his bank details to receive donations.

The caption of the video disclosed that Papa Ajasco needs a phone as the one used to create his Instagram page belonged to his daughter.

Source: Legit.ng