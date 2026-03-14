Veteran actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, known for playing Papa Ajasco, opened up about the struggles he faces despite his fame

He revealed details about the famous character and how it has limited many opportunities outside the popular comedy franchise

The actor also shared emotional details about the challenges affecting his life in recent years

Veteran Nigerian actor Abiodun Ayoyinka has opened up about the personal and professional struggles he has been facing in recent years despite the fame he gained from playing the iconic character Papa Ajasco.

The actor made the revelation during an interview with media personality Lucky Udu, where he explained that the trademark ownership of the famous character has limited his opportunities outside the popular comedy franchise.

Papa Ajasco breaks down as he reveals shocking personal struggles. Credit: @luckyudu

Source: Instagram

According to Ayoyinka, the character Papa Ajasco is legally registered by veteran producer Wale Adenuga through his production outfit, Wale Adenuga Productions.

Because of this, he cannot freely use the identity for personal projects, endorsements, or commercial engagements.

The actor said many companies often approach him for advertisements but specifically want him to appear as the famous Papa Ajasco character, complete with the costume and mannerisms that audiences recognise.

However, he explained that he does not have the legal right to do so without permission.

“The major problem is that particular character has been registered by Wale Adenuga. Anybody that wants to use me outside wants me with the character, with everything that I have, but it has never been easy for me,” he said.

Ayoyinka further revealed that he cannot even use the name or costume associated with the character without official approval.

“I don’t have the right. I can’t use the name Papa Ajasco unless I go and take permission. I can’t even use the costume,” he explained.

The actor noted that the strong public association with the character has also made it difficult for him to secure opportunities as himself because many people expect to see him fully dressed as Papa Ajasco.

“Because that character is very strong, they want to see me as Papa, dress like Papa, look like Papa. It is always difficult for me to do it,” he added.

Ayoyinka also disclosed that he previously worked with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture before retiring about five years ago.

Despite his long career in the entertainment industry, the actor said life has been difficult for him in recent years.

“Things have never been okay for years now. I retired five years ago, and it has never been easy for me to move around and connect with people,” he said.

“I’m always thinking every day. Look at my home, I don’t have my own house. I don’t have a car.”

Ayoyinka is widely known for playing the lead character in the long-running Nigerian comedy series Papa Ajasco & Company, a production that became one of the most popular television shows in Nigeria and across Africa.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Papa Ajasco's interview clip

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

estynel.7773 said:

"Besides Papa Ajasco was a character in a film created by someone else, you need to create your own identity to be noticed."

oga_pita

"Well, I don't see an issue here. How can you own a character you didn't create?"

oluwapamilerinayo____ said:

"Hmmmmm baba has signed some nasty documents 😞."

capt.a.a.a said:

"The Papa ajasco character has been living before some of the actors came into ACTING. It is a comic character in wale adenuga Comic magazine for years before it was brought to television."

beverly_osu said:

"I’m honestly speechless.. NOLLYWOOD he shaped our childhood.."

__lope___ said:

"These are the people that need help most. They made our childhood memorable."

cbd_oilnigeria said:

"Those days when they weren’t educated about the danger of trademarking."

parker_ojugo said:

"Forget wether he supported APC or not this man made most of us childhood memorable remember Nigerians should remember there is freedom to choose political party, religion and any form of social activities in this country stop opposing your choice on people."

starboy_fb said:

"No wonder boy Alinkoooo jakpaaaaa go America."

toyeseee said:

"Una just Dey bash lucky Udu say e like people downfall. if this guy no post this baba Ajasco now, how we go know say e Dey suffer?"

wallsauto said:

"True. I heard they trademarked the characters of most of the major actors in the series like Papa Ajasco, Alinco, Miss Pepeye, and others. It’s really painful, but the few who were fortunate are now in the Western world and doing well."

joblaq said:

"I see some comments here attacking this legend just because he supported Apc; we forget that everyone has the right to their own believe; as we can't believe in same thing but that doesn't mean we should crucify who doesn't believe in what we believe in... supporting Apc doesn't make him less of a human... one of our problem in Nigeria is not showing empathy to those who we feel are not same with us.. not my tribe, not my religion, and not my ethnicity. We can do better pls."

flowenz1702 said:

"Better go and beg the secondary school children you didn’t pay for their calisthenics in 2007/6 .. 😂😂."

Papa Ajasco's Miss Pepeye down with cancer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Enitan Bakare stirred emotions after she cried out that she had suffered a relapse a few years after battling cancer.

The movie star had been battling the deadly disease for a while now, and she lost one of her bosoms in the process after undergoing treatment.

Granting an interview with The Nation newspaper, she noted that she suffered a relapse and more tumours had been identified in her body.

Source: Legit.ng