Top Nigerian entertainers and influential figures are officially moving from the red carpet to the campaign trail for 2027

The ruling party continues to gain ground as nightlife kings and industry veterans align with the broom symbol

From the Lagos Assembly to the Presidency, the 2027 race is set to be the most "star-studded" in Nigeria's history

As the 2027 general elections draw closer, the Nigerian political landscape is already heating up with unexpected names throwing their hats into the ring.

While professional politicians are busy with underground meetings and strategic alignments, some of Nigeria’s most famous faces from the entertainment and religious sectors are making it clear they want a seat at the table.

Oduemeje and Cubana Chiefpriest are eyeing top seats in Abuja. Photos: Odumeje/Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

These celebrities are leveraging their massive followings to challenge the status quo and transition from cultural icons to policy makers.

1. Odumeje - The Digital President in waiting

The Indaboski Bahose himself has officially set his sights on the highest office in the land. The controversial Anambra-based cleric has declared his intention to contest for the Presidency in 2027 in March 2025. He stated that Nigeria needs a "young and digital-minded" leader to navigate modern challenges.

Odumeje says that Nigeria needs a "young and digital-minded" leader to navigate modern challenges. Photo: Odumeje.

Source: TikTok

Odumeje has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the current political class, whom he refers to as "old cargoes," promising a radical shift in governance that has left his massive following both excited and curious about his next moves.

2. Cubana Chiefpriest - Mobiliser for the green chamber

The "Celebrity Barman" is no longer just about nightlife and luxury brands. Pascal Okechukwu has made a significant leap into mainstream politics by officially aligning with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following high-level meetings with top government officials, he revealed, in February 2026, that he is eyeing a seat in the House of Representatives. The socialite is being positioned as a strategic force for youth engagement, aiming to represent his constituency with the same energy he uses to dominate the entertainment industry.

3. Ike Cubana - Seeking a legislative return

The brother of billionaire businessman Obi Cubana is also making significant strides in the political arena. Ikenna Iyiegbu, who has previously tested the waters of elective office, has officially joined APGA.

Ikenna is eyeing a seat in the House of Representatives, representing the Idemili North/South Federal Constituency. Photos: Obi Cubana/Ike Cubana.

Source: Twitter

For the 2027 cycle, Ikenna is eyeing a return to the contest for a seat in the House of Representatives, representing the Idemili North/South Federal Constituency. His move is seen as a consolidation of the Cubana brand's influence, bringing "youthful and effective representation" to the people of Anambra.

4. Rotimi Makinde - Veteran actor aiming for comeback

The veteran Nollywood actor and former lawmaker is looking to reclaim his spot in the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly. Rotimi Makinde, who previously represented the Ife Federal Constituency, has remained an active voice in political circles.

Makinde believes that his experience in legislative duties makes him the ideal candidate for the interests of his people in Osun State. Photo: Rotimi Makinde.

Source: Instagram

For 2027, he is reportedly re-energising his machinery to contest for the House of Representatives once again.

Makinde believes that his experience in both the creative arts and previous legislative duties makes him the ideal candidate to advocate for the interests of his people in Osun State.

5. Damilola Marshal - Shoots at Lagos Assembly

The daughter of legendary Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1 De Ultimate) is carving a niche for herself beyond her father’s shadow.

As a lawyer and vocal advocate for youth inclusion, Damilola has become increasingly active in strategic political sessions. The Senior Special Assistant on Culture and Tourism has declared her ambition to contest for a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2027.

Her focus remains on youth empowerment and legislative reforms that reflect the needs of the "Soro Soke" generation in Nigeria's commercial capital.

Source: Legit.ng