Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention, the leadership of the sub-committees on Digital and New Media has charged members to ensure effective communication before, during and after the exercise.

The Committee also said it has a plan to reach about one hundred million Nigerians and four million people across the world with the messages of the APC National Convention.

Mohammed Bago and Benjamin Kalu speak ahead of the APC national convention Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Speaking during the inaugural meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, March 24, Niger state governor and the Chairman of the Committee, Mohammed Bago, urged the members to show dedication and sacrifice everything to achieve the target.

According to the governor, the Committee has a mandate to propagate not just the National Convention but many achievements recorded under the administration of President Bola Tinubu. "Today we received the 32nd governor for the APC, and tomorrow we will receive the 33rd," he added.

Also speaking at the event, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who is the co-chairman of the Committee, tasked members to tell the world what the Renewed Hope Agenda of Tinubu is all about. The deputy speaker emphasised that the committee's role is central to the party's connectivity with its grassroots members.

He charged the digital team to utilise every available platform to showcase the administration's achievements and the party’s democratic credentials.

His statement reads:

"We are depending on you so much to reach millions of our members in their homes. It is your duty to use all digital platforms, without restrictions, to showcase what we have done, and not just about the convention. We are not just doing a convention. We are showcasing to the world that there is a party in Africa that believes in real democracy for the people."

The committee's leaders indicated that this outreach programme is designed to be comparable to the sophisticated digital operations of the Democratic or Republican parties in the United States.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the inauguration, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Bola Tinubu on Digital/New Media, Ortega Ogra, said the committee will ensure effective information to the majority of Nigerians and the global audience.

This is coming ahead of the ruling party's national convention. The APC had also maintained that the current zoning structure of the party would be maintained and has screened all candidates for the national positions, while congresses have been held in each state.

Source: Legit.ng