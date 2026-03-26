Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra state have got Nigerians talking after signalling a potential repositioning of the state civil service after he made an unscheduled assessment visit to the state secretariat in Awka, the state capital, on Thursday, March 26.

The unscheduled visit was to carry out an evaluation of staff conduct, their punctuality and overall public service dedication. It was a move to overhaul the administrative machinery of the state.

Governor Charles Soludo threatens to sack workers absent during his visit Photo Credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, the governor engaged directly with staff to assess the work culture in the state's civil service during his inspection of various ministries and departments.

Governor Soludo provided a candid appraisal, while describing his observations as a mix of “the good, the bad and the ugly.”

He went further to commend what he described as the "good people" within the civil service, those within the system who consistently keep to professional integrity and strict adherence to official working hours. He added that their commitment was central to the development agenda of his administration.

The governor then issued a warning to non-performing staff during his address to the workers. He stated that those who did not align with the vision of his administration would be removed from the service.

However, the governor's visit has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Emmanuel Paul Ogehnehogeh compared the work scheduled to that of northern Nigeria:

"North no fit relate. Their work schedule for north na view once."

Victor Vershima Tyovenda called for the checking of the governor:

"Who's going to checkmate the governor? Please don't mention state assembly."

Uche Ibeh called for accountability in the civil servant:

"Yes, everyone has to be responsible and accountable, but who do we hold responsible for not providing Electricity in the secretariat? Everyone is even sweating because the fan cannot work without electricity. He can also see that the printers and the computers cannot work without electricity."

Ajar Michael called for a check of ghost workers in the civil service:

"Those absent, I think they are Ghost workers, they should also check the register, they may be present in attendance books but absent in physical."

Winifred Okonkwo alleged that many of them come late to work:

"All of them in that office also come late. It's just that they were lucky to come early today, or maybe the ones who were in the office heard from an inside source that the governor is coming."

See the video of the governor's visit on Facebook here:

Source: Legit.ng