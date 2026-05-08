Sarah Martins expressed frustration after receiving several messages from people begging for financial help, despite many of them not supporting her business posts online

The actress questioned why people ignored her advert contents and charity efforts, but still expected her to solve their personal financial struggles

Her post sparked mixed reactions online as some people supported her complaints while others criticised the way she addressed struggling fans

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has raised an alarm over the disturbing number of unsolicited messages flooding her Instagram inbox.

The actress expressed frustration at how people constantly send her rent bills and family problems, even though she herself faces the same economic realities in Nigeria.

Sarah Martins reacts angrily after fans allegedly flood her DM with rent bills and family problems despite ignoring her business posts. Photo: officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins explained that her direct messages are now filled with endless requests, yet those same people refuse to support her hustle by engaging with her posts.

She questioned why people expect her to provide financial help while ignoring her business adverts and brand promotions.

"This Una begging is becoming too much! My dm is filled with rent bills and family problems! Am I not in this same country with you all?? Was there a time I said I have a tree that grows money in my house? I will make a business advert content and post and none of you will neither repost nor share or even engage on it but u have the audacity to flood my dm with bills. Stop it!"

The actress went further to reveal that some even bully her for creating content to promote her brands, as if they know the effort it takes to make sales online.

"(Some of you even bully me for making contents to make sales for my brands as if you know what it takes to create contents that converts 🤦🏻‍♀️ Pls stop already! Shebi make I hustle finish then pack the money give u make u go pay your 4.5m rent as I no get my own bills to pay abi???)"

Sarah Martins added that despite running an NGO where she cooks weekly for homeless children, she hardly receives donations.

She emphasised that she funds the initiative from her own business profits, yet people still expect her to act like a saviour.

"The last time I checked, I only cook for homeless street kids with my little monthly profits from my business as my own way of giving back to society, there was never a time I told anyone I’m a messiah that offsets bills. Make Una leave me oooooo… Wickeeeedd souls!!!!"

Read Sarah Martins' full Instagram post below:

Reactions trail Sarah Martins' post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@emekachrys said:

"Nawao.U dey get am clear and people dey bill u,y complain? Na only U be celebrity wey dey complain of billing instead of ignoring. U don see Don jazzy DM?"

@ms__bella16 wrote:

"Thank Goodness for people like Davido and Burna Boy"

@lacally_442 said:

"Helping is a thing of choice, if you don’t want to help them privately tel them, as they privately approached you , this post wasn’t necessary"

@oge4diva wrote:

"You’re privileged, if you have support if you don’t want to support just leave it. If you’re in a position to impact life do it with joy as no one knows tomorrow."

Sarah Martins says people ignore her business adverts but rush to her DM whenever they need help with bills and rent. Photo: officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

Actress Sarah Martins supports Seyi Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sarah Martins declared her unwavering support for Seyi Tinubu's future political ambitions.

The actress stated that her loyalty is tied to the 20 million naira donation Seyi made to her charity initiative.

Sarah also disclosed her plans to acquire a truck to improve the logistics for feeding vulnerable communities in rural areas.

Source: Legit.ng