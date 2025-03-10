A video of Prophet Odumeje 'Indaboski' announced his decision to contest Nigeria’s presidency in 2027

Prophet Odumeje made his intention in a viral video from a fiery preaching, speaking about what the country needs

The video about Odumeje's intention went viral and stirred reactions from netizens as many shared different views

Nigerian prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, better known as Odumeje or Indasbosky in a viral video has declared his intention to contest Nigeria’s presidency in 2027.

Odumeje, the founder of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry made his intention known during a church sermon.

Odumeje shares ambition to contest for Nigerian presidency with his congregation. Credit: odumeje

Source: Instagram

The controversial pastor, while speaking to his congregation, stated that Nigeria need a young and tech-savvy leadership.

“We need a young leader in this country, and I think I’m coming out,” Odumeje said in the viral video while speaking to his congregation.

“We need a young leader in this country as a president. A digital leader, not old cargos," he added.

Odumeje known for his controversial style of preaching was repeatedly heard asking his congregation if they were ready to see him become the next president.

Odumeje shares what Nigeria needs as he declares intention to run for presidency in 2027. Credit: odumeje

Source: Instagram

“Are you ready for me? Are you ready for the president?” he asked.

He added, “Because I know what you need. Amen.”

Odumeje, however, did not share details about his plans to join any political party or campaign strategy.

Watch video as Odumeje declares intention to become Nigeria's next president below:

In a related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM in message to Seyi Tinubu described the president as old while making unpleasant comments about his cabinet.

Reactions trail Odumeje's declaration

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Odumeje's declaration, with some netizens dismissing it as a publicity stunt. Others applauded the prophet. Read the comments.

fhemy_ways said:

"How you want take address other world leaders? Maintain your lane."

_prince_tj reacted:

"Which of the powers are you going to use."

egonwachukwu commented:

"Getting my voter's card ready."

its.marace said:

"Make I go dust my voters card."

chinny_005 wrote:

"We’re ready for you daddy! Enjoyment go finish us for this country."

helen_okocha_32 said:

"My daddy come out I will vote for u cause I want to walk on citadel road."

amaraofthegoodlife reacted:

"Pls come out abeg..We are tired of old cargoes."

pu.exchange_ wrote:

"Papa please we need you oo at least if not for anything, you’ll be making us laugh."

princessestherobot said:

"the lion himself Odumeje for the president the digital president."

doskeydims reacted:

"Daddy is coming out to be president. Daddy use one of the powers to change Nigeria."

Odumeje set to release powers to help Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Odumeje sparked massive online reactions over another video of himself and Flavour.

Odumeje talked about helping Nigeria and finding a lasting solution to the country's problems.

The prophet shared with Flavour the different types of powers he intends to unleash to help Nigeria get out of the current predicament it is bedevilled with.

