Comedian Shank was involved in a shocking car accident during a livestream on a Lagos highway

The incident comes just six months after he survived a previous crash, sparking panic online.

Fans quickly reacted as videos of the accident circulated, leaving many curious about what happened

Comedian and content creator Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, popularly known as Shank Comics, caused a stir online after being involved in a second car accident just six months after surviving a previous one.

Shank survives two car crashes in just six months. Credit: @shankcomics

Source: Instagram

A video that quickly went viral shows Shank livestreaming on a Lagos highway, seemingly showing off his driving skills, before the incident occurred.

The footage captures the moment his camera fell to the car floor, followed by sudden silence and faint rattling noises, leaving viewers in panic.

Legit.ng recalls that in November, Shank, survived a severe car accident during a live stream. The vehicle, owned by his collaborator Habby Forex, suffered extensive front-end damage, rendering it inoperable. Despite the dramatic crashes, Shank and Habby emerged unscathed.

Social media videos show the comedian standing beside his friend immediately after the accident as onlookers gathered at the scene. In a post on Instagram shortly after, Shank wrote:

“The craziest thing happened to me today on stream. I crashed! God is good. Sorry for your Benz @habbyforex_. God, thank you. This would have gone worse. Drive safe guys.”

Shank rose to fame during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown with viral comedy skits depicting everyday Nigerian life.

A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, he began his career in skit-making before transitioning to digital content creation. Today, he boasts millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and has recently expanded into live streaming on Twitch.

Watch the video below:

Shank trends online amid auto crash

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@eniolawantsyou said:

"This guy is too irresponsible, second time he’s doing this. If he doesn’t care about his life he should prioritize other people lives. So immature!"

@_korede_

He don crash GLE? The way he holds the stereing is giving amateur."

@1tsnatural said:

"he should be brought in for questioning for endangering his life like that."

@FindingKan said:

"This is the second time he’s having an accident because of this rubbish driving. Maybe God wants him to start trekking."

@ayadedokun said:

"The reason these people get away with these stupid acts is because they can easily buy their freedom if arrested or prosecuted. And that's what happens in a cku try with a failed system. Foolish set of people."

@Austeiin said:

"All these sole called streamers abi wetin dem dey call themselves; seems all of them are under the influence of some hard dr$gs because tell me why a normal human being will be so reckless on a livestream. Even their mentor IshowSpeed as well dey mentally unstable so I didn’t expect anything less from his colleagues here in Nigeria."

Nigerian streamer Shank Comics celebrates SiGMA Africa Awards win with honest advice about avoiding burnout in the streaming industry. Photo: shankcomics

Source: Instagram

Shank Comics demands N123m refund over faulty Benz

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that drama ensued between Shank Comics and his car dealer over a faulty vehicle.

The online personality had happily announced his new car a few months ago, much to the joy of many fans. According to a new post, Shank explained that the car had been faulty and he did not drive it for even one day.

He further revealed that he paid the sum of N123 million to his car dealer, who has refused to refund him. He cited brain box issues, among many others, insisting on a refund and threatening to visit the car dealer in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng