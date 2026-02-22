Portable criticised Carter Efe after the comedian's new Toyota Corolla, a gift from E-Money worth millions, got damaged during a heated livestream with Peller

The singer stated that people from less privileged backgrounds do not appreciate or handle sudden fortune responsibly, using Carter Efe's situation as an example

Portable appealed to the businessman for a similar gift, promising that he would use it well and forever be grateful to him, in contrast to Carter Efe

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has criticised comedian Carter Efe for damaging a luxury car worth millions of naira given to him by businessman E-Money, saying the incident shows why wealthy people should be careful who they help.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Portable expressed disappointment over how Carter Efe handled the generous gift from E-Money.

The singer stated that individuals from humble backgrounds often fail to appreciate opportunities when they receive them.

He pointed out that such reckless behaviour could cost Carter Efe future support from influential figures in the entertainment industry.

Portable's criticism came after Carter Efe's car windshield got shattered during a heated livestream confrontation with fellow content creator Peller.

The clash between the two entertainers escalated into mutual vehicle vandalism, leaving the newly gifted car damaged.

Following the incident, E-Money unfollowed Carter Efe on Instagram, showing his displeasure with how things turned out.

In the same video, after criticising Carter Efe, Portable made an appeal to E-Money for a similar gift. The singer positioned himself as someone who would treasure such a gift and handle it with care.

He promised unwavering gratitude if the businessman considered giving him a similar vehicle, contrasting his approach with Carter Efe's actions.

Netizens react to Portable's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@x_andy594 said:

"You nah idann❤️❤️ you Sabi use material things ❤️❤️I salute uu ejeh mhii🐦"

@big_mullar8 commented:

"E go far oo portable them no get sense or brain 🧠 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@basha_12_08 wrote:

"You no fit see! Make he help you finish now make you say he wan collect your glory"

@oladunniakinkunmi reacted:

"I'm sure ika of Africa go Drop music 🎶 on this matter: CarterEfe osi matakasufe. Aiye ni ka. 🔥🔥"

@hem_my88 said:

"This one sha dey find way to do finebaraa. He like free things die"

@miss_midesugar commented:

"Small time now oremi u go release song for the matter 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@iamwrldvibes wrote:

"You don reduce the chain😂😂 be like neck don dey pain you😂😂"

