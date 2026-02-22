Outrage trails a violent encounter between two popular streamers, Carter Efe and Peller, which involved inflicting serious damage to each other's cars

The damage to Carter's car occurred days after he received a new car from the famous businessman E-Money

Peller justified his actions as retaliation while accusing the Machala singer of causing serious damage to his property in the past

Drama unfolded online after social media personalities Peller and Carter Efe were involved in a heated clash that turned violent, and their cars were damaged.

In a video that was live-streamed and quickly went viral, the two influencers were seen smashing the windshields of each other’s cars with stones and inflicting damage to their bodies.

The unexpected scene left many of their social media fans stunned as both men openly destroyed their vehicles during the altercation.

The incident happened just days after popular businessman E-Money reportedly gifted Carter a brand-new car, one of the vehicles that ended up being damaged in the clash.

Speaking after the incident, Peller claimed his actions were a form of retaliation after Carter had previously damaged his properties, and finally got the right opportunity to strike back.

According to the streamer who almost lost his house to fire, he was happy to finally retaliate, having suffered irreparable damage to his property at the hands of Carter.

In his words:

“I would go into his studio, and there would be nothing to break. So now that he has a new car, that’s when I can retaliate. He is Satan. My car is gone.”

Carter Efe, however, downplayed the accusations and fired back with his own comment, accusing Peller of being too rough and untidy.

How Nigerians reacted to Peller and Carter Efe's cars' destruction

Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@efeoghene4god penned:

"The police should arrest them for disturbing the peace, charge them to court, and ensure they face at least 30 days behind bars."

@RoyalCrestt_ stated:

"Werrey say see partial Una dey really see money for this content ooo."

@Adukeadexoxo opined:

"Giving a car to someone who can buy 10 of it while others can’t afford one… priorities are wild."

@just_seyi_ade said:

"Omo wetin be this, why this boys dey unruly like this. Omo this life sef get as e be, people dey wey don dey work diligently for 10-15 years wey no fit dream to buy one of these cars. Na him these boys dey do like this, omo this life no balance sha."

@Glassykuz penned:

"Because of stream una turn unaselves to APA😂."

Watch Cater Efe and Peller's clash below:

