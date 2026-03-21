A Nigerian man has cried out bitterly on social media after purchasing a gallon of fuel at a filling station

In a now-viral video which was posted on the X app, the man mentioned the amount he purchased the fuel and lamented bitterly

Social media users who came across the video on the X app stormed the comments section to share their grievances

A Nigerian man expressed frustration and disappointment on social media after being hit with a hefty bill for fuel at a local filling station.

The incident, which was captured on video, quickly gained attention online, sparking lots of reactions from concerned citizens.

Man rages after purchasing a gallon of fuel. Photo credit: @ChuksEricE/X.

Source: Twitter

Man shares amount for gallon of fuel

The video, shared by @ChuksEricE on the X app, showed the raging man lamenting the high cost of a gallon of fuel.

According to him, he purchased the fuel at a whopping amount of ₦62,000 and he couldn't help but draw comparisons to the past, recalling a time when the same quantity of fuel would have cost less, around ₦12,000 during the presidency of Goodluck Jonathan.

His emotional outburst touched many Nigerians who took to the comments section to share their own grievances about the rising cost of living.

The video sparked a heated debate, with many criticising the current government for their handling of the economy and the hardship faced by citizens.

The man, who took a swipe at supporters of a particular party, urged people to think twice about their political affiliations in the face of such economic challenges.

He reiterated that the consequences of policy decisions would be felt by all, regardless of their political leanings.

Man who bought a gallon of fuel shares amount it cost. Photo credit: @JamesBrey/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In his words:

“All of you campaigning for APC, campaigning for President Tinubu, look at this fuel I just bought for ₦62,000. During Goodluck Jonathan’s time, it would’ve cost about ₦12,000. Keep voting APC, when hardship hits, we’ll all face it.”

Reactions as man displays N62k fuel

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Waj said:

"Reduce dependence on fuel and seek other forms of energy. What does he need all that fuel in a gallon for. These are the people making life hard he is obviously going to resell."

Naija talker said:

"Himself that is talking now, if APC share 10k on that election day, he will vote for them. Nigerians like empty noise and social media braggadocio dispositions."

Ada King said:

"2027 will be the real hell on earth for Nigerians if they make the mistake of failing to kick out tinubu from Aso rock. What is happening in Nigeria is just a tip of what’s to come. Nigerian youths need to fight for their future in 2027 because another 4 years under APC will be catastrophic."

Compare said:

"I really hate the fact that they drag APC supporters. Keep them irrelevant, that any celebrity is supporting APC is none of my business, my only business is that APC can never smell my vote. U can't eliminate greed from humans, enlighten people around u abt politics."

Blessed said:

"2024 oo. 2026 now and everything dun worse. Everything price went 100x and yet you still want the same person to continue leading you. Until fuel reach 5k per litre and we still adapt."

Shaw Lee added:

"Suddenly APC is the problem of Nigerians. I laugh in diverse tongues. If PDP was so good and Goodluck was competent, he wouldn’t have lost the reelections. Have you guys forgotten last minute looting? Diezani’s case? All happened under Johnathan. Keep crying."

See the post below:

Man share price he bought fuel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after buying fuel at the National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling station, a man shared how much a litre cost him.

He urged the United States government and that of Israel to put an end to the ongoing war with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Source: Legit.ng