Media personality Solomon Buchi has spoken out against gender generalisations following the Ozoro festival incident, stating he will not apologise for crimes committed by other men

The life coach explained that Nigeria does not have a problem, but rather suffers from poor law enforcement that allows criminals to escape justice

Buchi called for strategic solutions beyond rage, emphasising that justice cannot prevail without the involvement of men in creating a safer society

Media personality and life coach Solomon Buchi has spoken against the growing trend of gender generalisations in Nigeria while reacting to the incident at the Ozoro festival in Delta state, explaining that they do more harm than good.

He said the real issue is the failure of law enforcement to properly punish offenders, which allows crime to thrive unchecked.

Media personality Solomon Buchi condemns gendered generalisations, calls for strategic solutions beyond rage to address sexual violence in Nigerian society. Photo: solomonbbuchi

Source: Instagram

He explained that while he has always spoken against sexual assault and supported victims, he refuses to carry guilt for crimes he has never committed.

“I have never gRAPED or sexually assaulted a woman in my life, so I refuse to partake in the guilt of the evil men who do, and if your activism requires me to self-villainise and apologise for the sins of depraved men that I have no affiliation with, then I’m not part of it.”

Solomon Buchi stated that Nigeria’s problem is not about men being worse than others globally, but about weak systems that fail to punish offenders.

“Nigeria doesn’t have a grape problem. Men in other countries are not necessarily inherently more well-behaved than Nigerian men. We just have an abysmally poor law enforcement system that deprives criminals of their rightful place in jail.”

The life coach further criticised gendered statements that create hostility without offering solutions, saying advocacy should be strategic rather than driven by rage.

“The reason I genuinely detest generalised gendered statements is because they only inflame the situation without any strategic solution offered.”

Finally, Buchi emphasised that men must be part of building justice and peace, pointing out that even during the Ozoro festival, some men tried to rescue victims.

“Justice cannot prevail without men. Men kill, but men protect. Men destroy, but men build. Even in the horrendous clips from the Ozoro festival, I saw men attempting to rescue some of the victims.”

Read Solomon Buchi's full post below:

Nigerians react to Solomon Buchi's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@investor_ksb said:

"They want to accuse men more than they want justice, to them its just about men not even about the girls that was harasseddd."

@its_korey commented:

"Exactly. I've got a mom and a sister & I'll protect them with my life. Don't bring any hasty generalisation of my gender near me. I can't even stand a man age shaming or body shaming a woman in my presence, not to talk of sexually assaulting them whilst I'm still there. Let's tackle societal issues collectively and let gender wars rest!!"

@rhdesignss wrote:

"Exactly the question I just ask on a page where feminists keep saying 'we are not angry enough'. Okay, after the 'anger', then what? Can we come forward with solutions to the problem? And not just anger? Because last I checked, anger was never a solution to anything."

@a_andb_ reacted:

"Solomon has a point. Face thr problem. Deal with the decay in the system. Chanting Changing inflammatory slogans only creates a stronger divide and it builds a wall against the genuine people who want to help. The slogans weakens the fight and it distracts from the poor victims."

Solomon Buchi says justice cannot prevail without men's involvement, noting that men both destroy and build, kill and protect in every society. Photo: solomonbbuchi

Source: Instagram

Buchi criticises Yinka Ayefele over Ramadan song

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi criticised veteran musician Yinka Ayefele for featuring in a song, the Ramadan remix by Tolibian alongside Bhadboi OML.

According to Buchi, Yinka Ayefele, who many regard as a gospel singer, blurred religious lines and undermined Christian identity with his actions.

The influencer pointed out that Yoruba cultural harmony, where Christians, Muslims, and traditionalists coexist, arguing that it was not religious tolerance but religious confusion.

Source: Legit.ng