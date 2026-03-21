Cleric Korede Komaiya warned youths against neglecting their parents while alive and spending heavily on elaborate funerals after death

He urged young people to prioritise parents’ welfare through consistent financial support, emotional care, and attentiveness to their needs

Komaiya described parental blessings as essential to fulfilment and success, calling forgiveness within families a moral responsibility

A Lagos-based cleric has issued a strong message to young Nigerians, urging them to reassess how they treat their parents while they are still alive.

The warning followed growing concern about what he described as a culture that neglects elderly parents during their lifetime but spares no expense on elaborate funerals after death.

Korede Komaiya speaking in a video message to youths. Photo: Korede Komaiya/FB

Source: Twitter

The message was delivered by Korede Komaiya, presiding pastor of The Master’s Place International, in a video shared on his verified Instagram page.

He appealed directly to young people to make parental care a present responsibility rather than a delayed obligation.

Warning against misplaced priorities

“Don’t let mosquitoes kill your parents while you spend N7m on their burial,” Komaiya said in the video.

He described the trend as a painful reflection of distorted values, arguing that care, comfort and protection should come long before funeral arrangements.

According to the cleric, caring for parents should not be postponed until they are gone. He said the presence of living parents represents an opportunity that many fail to recognise until it is lost.

“Parental blessings are critical. If you have your mother alive and your father alive, you have gold mines alive,” he said.

Cleric Korede Komaiya warned youths to care for their parents while alive. Photo: FB/Korede Komaiya

Source: Twitter

Practical steps for parental care

Komaiya urged youths to support their parents in tangible ways, both financially and emotionally. He encouraged regular assistance, even when parents appear self-sufficient.

“Let your parents enjoy the fruit of their labour. Place them on a monthly salary, even if it’s ₦2,000. Even when they don’t need it, do it; it is the covenant you’re practising,” he advised.

He also asked young people to be attentive to the everyday needs of their parents, stating that sacrifice is an essential part of honouring them.

“Something must leave you for your parents; listen carefully to their needs,” he said.

Forgiveness and emotional responsibility

Beyond material support, the cleric called for forgiveness within families. He urged young people to rise above past grievances and extend grace to their parents.

“If they’ve made mistakes, we all do. Can you please forgive and be the fulfilment of their dream?” he asked.

Komaiya concluded by urging youths to live in ways that bring peace and pride to their parents. He described parental blessings as a foundation for long-term success and fulfilment.

“Please, you owe your parents one thing: let them die happy. Let your parents thank God for having you. It is a major covenant secret—parental blessings,” he said.

His message has since sparked wide discussion online, with many users reflecting on cultural attitudes toward ageing, responsibility and family care.

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Source: Legit.ng