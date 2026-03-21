Nigerian comedian Mr Jollof expressed deep disappointment over a viral video from the Ozoro festival in Delta State that showed women being assaulted and harassed

The entertainer called the incident barbaric and shameful, especially as it happened during women's month, when International Women's Day and Mother's Day are celebrated

He demanded that the Delta State government hold those responsible accountable, questioning how parents can feel safe sending their daughters to school in Ozoro

Nigerian comedian and actor Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, has strongly condemned the disturbing scenes from the recent Ozoro festival in Delta State.

A viral video from the event showed women being harassed and assaulted by groups of men, sparking outrage across social media and drawing calls for accountability.

Mr Jollof condemns Ozoro festival violence, says it is shameful that women are still being disrespected in Delta State in 2026. Photo: mr.jollof

Source: Instagram

The footage captured women struggling to escape while some cried out for help, a situation that has been widely criticised as shameful and unacceptable.

Reacting to the incident, Mr Jollof expressed his disappointment as a native of Delta State, emphasising that such behaviour has no place in society, especially during a period when women are being celebrated globally.

“I feel so ashamed as a Deltan in 2026 if such attitude to disrespect women still exists. This is even women’s month, we celebrate International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day, yet this is happening. That is barbaric.”

He went further to urge the Delta State government to take immediate action, insisting that those responsible must be held accountable.

He emphasised the importance of safety for families and schoolchildren in Ozoro, stating that he has female family members, and warning that parents cannot feel secure if such acts continue under the guise of cultural festivities.

“I am calling on the Delta State government to speak up and hold those responsible accountable. I have a daughter, a sister, a mother and a wife. Children go to school in Ozoro, how can parents feel safe sending their daughters there if this is what is happening under the guise of a festival?”

Watch the video here:

Nigerians react to Ozoro festival incident

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@beverly_osu said:

"It's literally a cave man mentality 😢 … like how ? I ve been in Confusion and disgust .. 😢😢"

@omawumio commented:

"Like how is this in even possible? How does this make sense?"

@_prettyotibhor wrote:

"That village need to be shut down locked they should be banished from Nigeria to the desert if you look very well they don't progress a place where they have a university? Gush one other village in Ekpan do same thing 😢so sad"

@bethelholy reacted:

"It has always been in uhrobo community they always do this thing thank GOD camera don capture am I was also a victim in one of agbarah Ekene festival GOD so good I was from the village it was d only thing that save me"

@jittsokumz said:

"Outside of condemning and investigating, the DSG must take it as a duty to reorient the people. If in 2026 we still have a cultural festival like this, it means there are generations who somehow see this as acceptable. It is better to reorient our people now, for both the present and the future."

@thepsalmistvicky commented:

"I don't know the obsession about a woman's body and nakedness, If there is a fight and a woman is involved, the first thought is naked her" it has been in the blood 🩸 of the entire society not only Deltans" It a demonic sickness that needs to be cured."

Mr Jollof expresses disappointment over Ozoro festival assault video, questions how parents can send daughters to school in the area. Photo: mr.jollof

Source: Instagram

Mr Jollof faces backlash over electricity claim

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Mr Jollof faced heavy backlash after claiming he had been enjoying steady electricity since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office.

The comedian made the statement in a video at a time when many Nigerians were lamenting power outages across the country.

His remarks quickly drew criticism from Nigerians online, many of whom accused him of defending the government despite widespread complaints of poor electricity.

Source: Legit.ng