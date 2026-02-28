Solomon Buchi, in a viral video, has also addressed a sensitive issue about interfaith marriage, with his focus on Christians and Muslims

The Christian influencer and writer shared why it is never in God's plan for a Christian to settle down in marriage with a Muslim

Buchi's statement comes barely a few days after Pastor Emmanuel Iren also spoke about interfaith marriage, which sparked up debate online

Christian influencer and writer Solomon Buchi has shared his take on interfaith marriages between Christians and Muslims.

In a video shared on social media on Friday, February 27, 2026, Buchi argued that marriage between Christians and Muslims contradicted God's plan, as such unions stifle spiritual growth, lack biblical alignment, and could also leave children confused.

According to the writer, when it comes to marriage, God only cares that his commandments be followed, which is not being entangled with unbelievers.

"God will never lead you to marry a Muslim, it is not God's plan that a Christian will marry a Muslim. We need to be very clear on that God will never inspire you to marry a Muslim, no matter how right they love you, no matter how well they understand you, how beautiful they are to you. God doesn't care about your feelings. And I notice that it's often the women that ask these questions. No God is not leading you to marry that Muslim man. We're instructed not to be entangled with unbelievers," he said.

"It is not about saying we can have a happy marriage together. Yes, you might have a happy marriage, but you will definitely not have a Godly marriage or a Biblical marriage. God doesn't care about your happiness. God cares that you follow his commandments," he added.

Solomon Buchi's statement comes after the lead pastor of Celebration Church International, Emmanuel Iren, responded to a Christian woman who sought guidance about marrying a Muslim man despite religious differences and reported family opposition.

Pastor Iren stated that assurances given during courtship sometimes fade when marital authority and religious expectations take centre stage.

The video of Solomon Buchi speaking about interfaith marriage is below:

Reactions trail Solomon Buchi's comment

The writer's opinion has once again stirred up debate, with many Nigerians sharing diverse views. Read them below:

ser_qd said:

"most Christian–Muslim marriages only work when at least one person isn’t deeply strict or fully practicing their faith. It’s impossible to see two very devout worshippers from both sides make it work."

Chroniclesavy reacted:

"This is not just for Muslims. Even as Christians, you should be careful about marrying people from a denomination where your doctrines are different."

Babsreuss said:

"I wanted to ask if the Bible truly talks about this but I just remembered that even the Bible does not talk about Christians, because you can't find the word Christian or Christianity in the Bible so everyone is just making things up."

zeinymira said:

"The same way God will not lead a Catholic to marry Jehovah Witness or a Cerubim. Confused people."

