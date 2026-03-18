TikTok star Peller's visit to the Oba of Benin's palace has been trailed by a series of dramas on and off social media

Amid the palace's response to his visit, a video from Peller's meeting with the queen has resurfaced

Another video showed palace chiefs schooling Peller about the tradition regarding seeing the queen

Nigerian streamer and TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, visit to the Oba of Benin's palace on March 6, 2026, has been trailed by controversies.

Legit.ng previously reported that the visit had since escalated into controversy, with the Benin Traditional Council condemning it as an unauthorised breach on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Video showing moment palace chiefs schooled Peller about Benin traditions trends. Credit: peller089/obaofbenin

Source: Instagram

While Peller was summoned to appear before the council, reports revealed the queen and other chiefs in the video risked expulsion.

Amid the social media drama, an old video showing the moment Peller met the queen resurfaced online.

During the encounter, the queen, who requested Peller follow her back on TikTok, gave him gifts, which included her portraits.

Men can't see Benin queen

Another video showed some palace chiefs explaining the tradition that prohibited men from seeing the queen except during designated festivals, leaving Peller visibly shocked and amused.

This tradition stemmed from Benin kingdom customs emphasising the queen's sacred role.

"The only time you can see the queen is during festivals and ceremonies that is if the king deems it fit," a palace chief said in the video.

Mixed reactions trail Benin queen's portrait gift to TikTok star Peller. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Peller received the queen's portraits is below:

Video of palace chiefs schooling Peller about Benin tradition is below:

Reactions as Benin queen gifts Peller portraits

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared their comments about the queen's gift to Peller during his visit to the palace.

Read the comments below:

JustAnuboy said:

"Omo peller sef no small o,a whole Queen of Benin dey ask for follow back from mam."

AmbroseXchange reacted:

"So make he go hang her portrait for house abi wetin?"

Alakatunde reacted:

"well, Our royal thrones deserve respect and should not be denigrated in the name of content or social media tours."

KEkeinde commented:

"One thing the Benin’s They don’t joke with tradition The queen presenting him this gifts has to be the Last and also it’s mandatory for no male to be closer to them when conversing or otherwise This is why peller was told to stay back when she was speaking."

GOZIEVIBE reacted:

"The Queen said follow me back on IG and TikTok Peller don finally meet his match."

Naherodisabi said:

"They're turning traditions to mockery now."

Damilola600 reacted:

"Nah her frame she pack as gift give am."

Peller: Jarvis tenders apology to Oba of Benin

Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis publicly apologised to the revered Oba of Benin following the controversy surrounding her boyfriend, Peller.

In a heartfelt statement, Jarvis pleaded for understanding and forgiveness on behalf of her boyfriend, emphasising the importance of respecting the Oba and the customs of the palace.

During a live stream video, Jarvis said, “I will not be single to stupor… please, please, forgive him. If he even fake or not fake, please, he should not come to pass, please, I beg you," she said in a video.

Source: Legit.ng