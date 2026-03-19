A young Nigerian man has cried out bitterly on social media after a church charged his family about N500,000

According to the young man, the church reportedly requested this amount of money to organise his grandfather's burial

While some netizens dismissed his tweet and took sides with the church, others had different things to say in the comments

A Nigerian man drew massive attention online after expressing deep frustration over the cost his family faced while preparing for his grandfather’s burial.

His complaint centred on the financial demand reportedly made by a church, which he believed placed a great burden on grieving relatives.

Man claims church charged almost N500k

The situation quickly sparked a discussion on social media, where opinions were divided.

Identified on X as @daddyfemzy, the man shared his experience in a post that gained attention among users.

He explained that the church allegedly involved, identified as an Anglican congregation in Osun, had required a payment of almost half a million naira before proceeding with burial arrangements.

According to his tweet, the charges covered various aspects tied to the ceremony, leaving his family pressured during an already difficult period.

In his words:

"Anglican Church for Osun here charge us almost 500k for my grandpa burial. Everything including people who dies are being taxed heavily."

Netizens recount experience with different churches

Nigerians stormed the comments section to speak about their experiences.

Blaze Sam said:

"How do you explain this? Are they using the money to jet her straight to God? Check very well na Nigerian pastor get that church."

Chef Song said:

"You’ve collected their tithes for decades 6but grief suddenly costs extra? That’s not ministry, that’s a business model. Where’s the “love thy neighbor” when the collection plate is empty? Churches shouldn’t nickel-and-dime families in mourning."

Frank B said:

"I don’t care the rationale behind such a demand by the church, but I don’t think it’s fair.''

Bayo Blessed added:

"Honestly, that’s one of the craziest things the church does not only in terms of burials, but also weddings. How can I be an active member of a particular church compounded with lots of tithes and offerings and you're asking me to do something for the church because I'm getting married? What are my benefits as a member?"

See the post below:

Visitor allegedly chased out of church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man painfully recounted how he was publicly chased out of a branch of House of the Rock church.

In a now-viral tweet, he recounted what transpired at the church that day and accused the pastor of embarrassing him.

Source: Legit.ng