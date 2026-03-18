Cubana Chiefpriest has shared a video of himself in the UK during President Bola Tinubu's state visit

The socialite is among the prominent figures from Nigeria who have been spotted with the president since his arrival

Cubana Chiefpriest further sparked reactions after he once again reiterated his support for Tinubu's return to office ahead of the 2027 general election

Popular businessman and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, is currently in the United Kingdom for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's state visit.

On Wednesday, March 18, Chiefpriest took to his official Instagram page to share a video showing the moment he joined the president and his son Seyi at Nigeria House in London.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares video of himself with President Tinubu, Seyi in the UK. Credit: cubanachiefpriest/abat

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment Tinubu stepped into a luxurious car before being driven away. Another clip captured Chiefpriest walking towards Seyi, alongside others, after the president's ride drove away.

In the caption of the video, the socialite reiterated his support for Tinubu, stating that there is no vacancy in the presidential villa until 2031.

"The City Boy Is Outside In London🇬🇧 @officialasiwajubat The Current & Incoming President Of Nigeria🇳🇬 @itsengrmusty Energy🔥 Na Water💦 No Vacancy In Villa, Asiwaju Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow & Till 2031." he wrote in a caption.

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest recently expressed regret for not backing Tinubu in the 2023 elections. The socialite is now the Imo state coordinator for the City Boys Movement, a pro-Tinubu group.

Cubana Chiefpriest taunts critics of his support for Tinubu as he joins the president in UK. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu touched down at Stansted Airport on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, marking the start of a landmark state visit to the United Kingdom.

The video Cubana Chiefpriest shared of him with President Tinubu, Seyi, others in the UK is below:

Mixed reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Reacting, some netizens criticised the socialite, claiming that he was out to support the president for his selfish interest. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

celebrity_dr_dee said:

"All man Dey fight for their pocket."

ollies_glam commented:

"You’re doing too much man!"

veryblackmanofph said:

"My instinct never lies But it did for the first time by making me believe you had sense sir."

planetwordx commented:

"You may not like Chief-Priest, but you can’t deny the fact that this man is gone Nwoke is far far away!!! A pictorial representation that the poor too can dream and achieve through passion, hard work and consistency. You don’t know how much of brain you need to put into work to achieve breaking the barriers of poverty from absolute nothing."

mrzara_ commented:

"Cubana might just be one of the smartest guys out there. He knew Davido is occupied with family and private business lately and moved to Seyi before election officially started."

Cubana Chiefpriest constructs road in Owerri

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chiefpriest shared videos of a road he constructed in his hometown.

He mentioned that he has only one house on that street but decided to give back to the community.

The businessman also challenged his fans to reflect on what they have done in their own hometowns while offering them some advice.

Source: Legit.ng