Isaac Fayose has slammed the federal government over the recent hike in fuel price, stating that Nigeria's status as an oil-producing nation should shield citizens from such hardship

The social commentator questioned the billions of dollars allegedly spent on refining infrastructure, insisting that functional refineries would have prevented the current crisis

Fayose warned that fuel prices could rise as high as ₦5,000 per litre if Nigerians fail to hold their government accountable for what he described as mismanagement and lack of transparency

Prominent social commentator Isaac Fayose has criticised the federal government over the recent hike in fuel prices across Nigeria.

Fayose expressed anger at the rising cost of petrol, diesel and kerosene, saying the situation has worsened hardship for ordinary citizens.

Taking to his Instagram page, Isaac Fayose argued that Nigeria, being an oil-producing nation, should not be facing such challenges if its refineries were working.

Isaac Fayose explained that many people were wrongly blaming foreign countries and the Iran-US or Iran-Israel war for the increase, but in his view, the responsibility lies squarely with the Nigerian government.

He accused leaders of spending huge sums of money on refineries without results, insisting that accountability is missing.

“Many fools are saying we cannot blame President Tinubu for our fuel going up, that we should blame America, Israel and Iran. That is a fat lie, fat lie. We are an oil-producing country. We have the crude oil here. They've spent our money on refineries. 210 trillion is still missing from our oil money.”

He went further to allege that billions of dollars were wasted on projects that never delivered, while the Dangote refinery was built with private funds and is functioning.

Fayose warned that if the government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to ignore accountability, Nigerians may soon pay as high as ₦5,000 per litre of petrol, with food prices already rising due to transport costs.

"You don't ask questions. The way we are going, be ready for 5,000 a litre. And the ripple effect, price of yam has gone up. Food are going up in the market because they need vehicles to bring them from farm to market."

In his caption, Fayose emphasised that citizens should hold the government responsible, saying:

“Blame yourself / APC government for this petrol price not Iran and America or Israel. APC government spent billions of dollars on our refineries and up till now they are not functioning. If our refineries are working we won’t be in this mess. Hold your government accountable!!!”

Watch the full video of Isaac Fayose on surges in fuel prices in Nigeria below:

Nigerians react to Isaac Fayose's statement on fuel price

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@prinxe_B said:

"The lack of a functioning refinery remains Nigeria's most significant economic setback, and it is intellectually dishonest to lay the blame solely at the feet of the Tinubu administration. This crisis is a legacy of collective failure, spanning the tenures of Obasanjo, Yar'Adua, Jonathan, and Buhari."

@DE_ANDREW_J commented:

"If anything goes wrong in the country the president should be blamed not anybody else talk more hike in fuel price, we should ask ourselves is Nigeria not generating it's own crude? Ain't we refining our own fuel? Then why are we now buying it at this outrageous amount?"

@idris_senator wrote:

"Isaac Fayose has a point. Nigeria is an oil-producing country, so many Nigerians find it difficult to accept that fuel prices keep rising while the nation sits on abundant crude oil."

@oluwachelsea reacted:

"America mines over 10million barrels per day yet their fuel increased to 8dollars per gallon. Lets critize constructively. The increase in fuel affect every part of the world not just Nigeria."

