Isaac Fayose has reacted to the City Boys Movement tour in Imo State after Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of the event

Seyi Tinubu visited Imo State for the tour, with Cubana Chiefpriest and Obi Cubana present, where items were shared with the people

Fayose also shared his view on the number of votes the president should expect in the upcoming election and criticized the people in attendance

Former Ekiti State governor, Isaac Fayose, has reacted to the recent City Boy Movement event in Owerri, criticising the heavy security presence during Seyi Tinubu’s tour.

A few days ago, businessman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, shared a video of the tour held in Imo State.

Fans send memo to Isaac Fayose for slamming Chiefpriest and Seyi Tinubu over Owerri tour. Photo credit@seyitinubu/@isaacfayose/@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He was on stage with his boss, Obi Cubana, and Seyi Tinubu, explaining the reasons for shifting support from Peter Obi to Tinubu.

Reacting, Fayose questioned whether the event marked the start of a campaign or a breach of the law.

He also expressed doubt about Tinubu’s support in the state, saying, “With all the Cubanas in Owerri and Igboland, Tinubu will not get more than 20% of the votes in the state.”

The former governor's brother highlighted the state’s infrastructural challenges, noting that the lack of electricity and petrol remains a major issue for residents.

Fans support Chiefpriest over Issac Fayose's video about City Boy Movement. Photo credit@cubana chiepriest

Source: Instagram

He reminded the people of Imo State that Tinubu had previously stated they should not vote for him if he failed to address these problems.

Isaac Fayose continues criticising tour

Fayose further criticised the level of security deployed for the event, claiming it exceeded the protection given to ordinary residents of Owerri. “If you know you are popular, you shouldn’t need that kind of security in the state,” he said.

Isaac Fayose's remarks have since sparked reactions online, with many fans weighing in on the political implications of Tinubu’s visit and Fayose’s message.

Here is a video of Fayose’s video below:

How fans reacted to Isaac Fayose's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the businessman about Cubana Chiefpriest. They shared their observation about his utterance. Here are some comments below:

@_tbobo1 shared:

"The movement dey always pepper your body. Focus on your candidate and leave what other people are doing oga."

@oranmiyan_oodua wrote:

"As is he dey sweet us he dey them dey play let wait and see 4+4=8 na like this you rant till 2031."

@ officialworship shared:

"Bro don’t worry yourself, them go know on the D-Day, make I know how them go take convince my community people that I have been supporting for years, even without a campaign."

@mirabelokoroafor shared:

"I trust my state. 20% plenty, 2% him no go."

@mr.davinci101 wrote:

"The gathering shall be in vain."

Isaac Fayose supports Alex Otti

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isaac Fayose shared his take on the politics in Abia state, especially following Doris Ogala’s video.

He warned the people of the state not to allow the “Egyptians they saw before” to return as he took a swipe at the former governors of the state and named the person he thinks the people should support.

Source: Legit.ng