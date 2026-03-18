Jarvis revealed she has intentionally moved away from a "show-off" lifestyle, opting instead for a more grounded and less flashy approach to her romance

The content creator explained that matching Peller’s car gift would feel like a competition rather than a romantic gesture

According to her, what a man truly needs from his partner is love and respect, asserting that financial status should not be used as a tool to gain dominance

Content creator Jarvis has opened up on why she may not reciprocate the luxury car gift she received from her boyfriend, streamer Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, during her birthday celebration.

Legit.ng reports that Peller gifted Jarvis a luxury Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 (or GLE Coupe) for her birthday in early March 2026

Speaking during a recent livestream, Jarvis explained that while she appreciated the grand gesture, she does not believe in matching such gifts in a relationship.

Peller celebrated Jarvis birthday with a car gift. Photos: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Her comments come amid conversations among fans who expected her to return the favour with an equally expensive present.

Addressing the issue, Jarvis said buying a car for Peller simply because he got her one would feel like turning the relationship into a competition.

“Buying a car for my boyfriend because he got me a car will feel like a competition,” she said.

According to her, she prefers a dynamic where her partner can take the lead, while she embraces a softer role.

“Let him show that he is a man, while I enjoy being a baby girl,” she added.

The statement has since become a major talking point, with many debating her perspective on modern relationships.

Jarvis also revealed that her mindset has changed over time, particularly regarding how she expresses wealth and affection.

She explained that she has deliberately toned down her previous lifestyle, which often involved public displays of luxury.

According to her, the shift is intentional and aimed at creating balance in her relationship.

She noted that allowing her partner to take the lead is part of her current approach to love and partnership.

Beyond material gifts, Jarvis emphasised that respect and emotional connection matter more in a relationship.

“Money cannot buy respect, money cannot buy love,” she stated.

She added that, in her view, what men truly need is respect rather than expensive items or constant financial comparison.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Jarvis' video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@OrangeMan903 stated:

"She is right 100%. She is not saying she won’t gift him, but she said she won’t buy him a car cos he got her a car too. He’s got about 3 cars already, whats the point really? She all said she wil get him something he “needs”. And this is the best gift anyone can get. When you’re given the actual thing you are in need of."

@Hakeem_Onitolo shared:

"When it come to romantic relationships, women are averagely wiser than men."

@stnweme noted:

"But if he cheats on you, you will cheat back. Now you don't want to match his energy cos you don't want to put your money in the relationship. Why she no go quick move on, if the relationship shakes since only her investment their is "love and respect."

Jarvis explains that matching Peller’s car gift would feel like a competition. Photos: Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

Peller warns King Mitchy

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller knocked influencer King Mitchy over her attempt to end the source of livelihood of many Nigerians, including himself, on TikTok following her viral stunt.

The streamer questioned why she chose TikTok and not Instagram to carry out her stunt.

He stated that, unlike Mitchy, many Nigerians, including himself, were not funded by anyone and had to rely on platforms like TikTok to make a living.

Source: Legit.ng