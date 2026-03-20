Bisola Aiyeola admitted she was gripped by a deep sense of shame and fear that her pregnancy out of wedlock was a family pattern

Despite being engaged at the time she conceived, the wedding never happened, leaving her to face a harsh reality she never planned for

The actress opened up about the extreme psychological disconnect she felt after birth, revealing she couldn't even bring herself to breastfeed her baby

Nigerian actress and reality star Bisola Aiyeola has opened up about one of the most vulnerable moments of her life—becoming a single mother.

In an interview with Tope Olowoniyan, the movie star spoke about the emotional and psychological struggles she faced when she found out she was pregnant outside marriage.

For the actress, the situation was more than just unexpected; it brought back memories she had hoped not to relive.

Bisola Aiyeola admitted she was gripped by a deep sense of shame after getting pregnant out of wedlock. Photos: Bisola Aiyeola.

Source: Instagram

The actress revealed that her fears were deeply rooted in her upbringing.

According to her, her mother was also a single parent, and the thought of repeating that same path left her feeling ashamed and worried.

“I was scared and ashamed of being pregnant and having a baby out of wedlock,” she said.

At the time, Bisola explained that she had been engaged and believed marriage would naturally follow. However, things did not go as planned.

The reality of raising a child alone began to set in, bringing with it a mix of fear, uncertainty, and self-doubt.

Beyond the emotional weight, Bisola also spoke about the financial challenges she was facing at the time.

She admitted that her family’s economic situation made the idea of having a baby even more overwhelming.

One of the most difficult moments for her, she revealed, was after giving birth.

According to the actress, she struggled to breastfeed her daughter initially because she found it hard to accept her new reality.

It was a period marked by internal conflict—coming to terms with motherhood while battling feelings of fear and shame.

With time, however, Bisola said she began to see things differently.

Gradually, she accepted her situation and started to build a stronger bond with her daughter.

What once felt like a burden slowly transformed into a source of joy and purpose.

Looking back now, the actress says she is grateful for the experience and the lessons it taught her.

Following her revelation, many fans have shared their thoughts online.

Some praised her for being open about a topic that many people struggle to discuss, while others related to her experience on a personal level.

Several users also highlighted how her story reflects the realities faced by many single parents, especially women navigating societal expectations.

Bisola’s experience goes beyond celebrity headlines; it touches on themes of identity, family, and resilience.

Her journey from fear and uncertainty to acceptance serves as a reminder that life’s most difficult moments can lead to growth.

The actress shares the extreme psychological disconnect she felt after the birth of her child. Photos: Bisola Aiyeola.

Source: Instagram

Bisola Aiyeola's classy look for Sharon's wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that the beautiful wedding of actress Sharon Ooja was a display of timeless fashion as celebrities turned up in their numbers.

Different styles dominated the exquisite ceremony, which had Bisola Aiyeola as the chief bridesmaid. Other celebs also turned up at the event in different glamorous attire.

Source: Legit.ng