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Iyabo Ojo Faces Online Scandal As Fans Accuse Her of Scamming Them, She Reacts
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Iyabo Ojo Faces Online Scandal As Fans Accuse Her of Scamming Them, She Reacts

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • Iyabo Ojo is caught in an online controversy after fans raised serious allegations about her
  • Complaints surfaced over a fan-run money scheme that allegedly went wrong, dragging the actress into the spotlight
  • Iyabo reacted publicly, as she addressed the misconceptions around the viral rumours

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Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo is responding to swirling online chatter. This was after some fans suggested she's connected to a purported scam.

The saga involved an associate of the actress, known as Motun, who apparently cultivated her Instagram following by positioning herself as the actress’s most devoted admirer.

Iyabo Ojo breaks silence amid shocking scam allegations
Iyabo Ojo responds after fans accuse her of scamming them. Credit: @iyaboojofespris
Source: Instagram

As time passed, she supposedly gave the impression of having a direct line to Iyabo, which caused many of her followers to place their trust in her.

According to reports, Motun organised a fan-based contribution scheme, commonly known as “ajo,” where participants paid money with the promise that they would receive payouts in turn and eventually get an opportunity to meet the actress in person.

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However, the situation took a chaotic turn when several contributors came forward online, claiming they never received their money. Some also alleged that they were blocked after questioning the arrangement.

During an Instagram live, Iyabo quickly distanced herself from Motun and the purported plan. She made it clear that she had never given the fan any official responsibilities related to her work.

The actress explained that while she may have shown appreciation to fans who support her, this did not translate into any formal relationship or endorsement. She also issued a stern warning to Motun, instructing her to stop promoting her movie and to return a premiere ticket that had been given to her.

Listen to her below:

This is not the first time the actress has had to respond to public claims. Just a week earlier, Iyabo addressed separate allegations that she introduced one of her goddaughters to “Kayamata.” She denied the claim, stating she does not use or promote such products.

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Iyabo further clarified that her relationship with her goddaughter was purely supportive, noting that she had only assisted her with business and legal matters.

Iyabo Ojo's clarifications trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below"

egba_babe said:

"Iyabo will set boundaries now too. Enough of disrespect towards this kind woman. And that rude woman addressing as if she's her mother! What's wrong with you Abeni or what's your name? Are you feeding Iyabo? What gives you the audacity to talk to her like that? It's her life,leave her if you can't advice her respectfully. Queen mother, please delete all these people from your life joo. If they say you are proud, who cares."

adexkem_04_ said:

"This is so sad I don't like this haba😢😢😢."

folashadeohiorenoyafaith said:

"I love Queen mother 💯 she is no nonsense woman she is original omo Edo ❤️😍."

omogetosbal said:

"Iyabo Ojo really need to set boundaries honestly, every time she's always mentioned in different fracas."

yetdam said:

"This what you get when you think you can talk to people just anyhow, especially in the public 🙄🙄nobody has a monopoly on anyone 👍set boundaries is the key 📌."

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Iyabo Ojo responds after fans accuse her of scamming them
Concerns as Iyabo Ojo faces serious accusations from fans. Credit: @iyaboojofespris
Source: Instagram

Portable drags Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng had reported that Portable reacted to a viral video of Iyabo Ojo speaking about single mothers and how they have succeeded despite backlash.

The actress stated that single mothers are doing well in life and that men are chasing after them.

Portable questioned why she sent her daughter to her husband’s house in a grand ceremony instead of praying for her to become a single mother.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
NollywoodNigerian YouthsActressesIyabo OjoActors
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