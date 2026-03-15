Jarvis has confronted a woman whom she helped a while ago after the woman returned to begging

The content creator shared the good things she did for the woman, including getting her accommodation and setting her up in business

Her reaction after seeing the woman on the street again generated a series of comments from fans of the content creator

AI girl Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, has reacted after seeing a woman she once helped return to begging.

The content creator, who received a car gift a few weeks ago, had previously helped a woman with a child.

Reactions as Jarvis confronts woman she helped after spotting her begging again. Photo credit@realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

She explained that she woke up one day and decided to assist someone unknown. She met the woman, paid her house rent, gave her money to start a petty business, and also shopped for items for her.

However, not long after, the woman returned to the street with her daughter to resume begging.

Jarvis confronts woman for returning to begging

While going out one day, Jarvis saw the woman begging again and decided to confront her. She asked her driver to turn back so she could speak with her.

Jarvis noted that it was not about the money or items she had given the woman, but seeing her child under the sun on the street was unacceptable.

Fans send memo to Jarvis over woman she helped. Photo credit@realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Woman helped by Jarvis speaks

Reacting to Jarvis’s questions, the woman explained that she now has a roof over her head but has been struggling to find a job.

The content creator asked if sitting on the street helped her find work. The woman replied that she had searched for employment but was tired. She added that she needed to provide food for herself, and her daughter.

Jarvis suggested that she leave her daughter at home while she looked for work. The woman responded that she was new in her residential area and had no one to watch her child.

Jarvis also reminded her that the money she had received was not small. However, the woman mentioned she had paid N150,000 in rent and bought some household items with the remaining.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions over Jarvis's video

Here are commens below:

@bidex_r_4890 shared:

"You want her to close shop because of big sale, only few can relate."

@kb.haitch reacted:

"She can't close shop because of one big sale."

@mariam_adun_ commented:

"This is exactly what people complain about now. Someone once said she helped a woman with a child in a situation like this, but just a few days later she saw the same woman at the same spot begging again and saying she had nowhere to stay or food to eat. Situations like this make it difficult to know who genuinely needs help."

@femzypappy wrote:

"How much you give her wey go surt her whole problem."

@iamjuliuscarter said:

"After shelter, the most important thing is daily feeding."

Peller begs fans for funds

Legit.ng previously reported that the skit maker made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng