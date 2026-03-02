Peller responded to critics of his N130 million car gift to fellow influencer Jarvis on her birthday

In a viral video, the streamer shared why he spent heavily on the car he bought for Jarvis compared to his mum’s car

Legit.ng reported that Jarvis got emotional in a viral video over the car her love interest gave her

Streamer Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, has once again become a topic on social media over his relationship with Jarvis after he purchased a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 worth millions as a gift for her birthday.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a viral video captured the moment Peller presented the car to his fellow influencer and love interest, Jarvis, on her birthday, who shed tears after seeing the gift.

His action, however, didn't go down well with many netizens, as they criticised him for spending heavily on Jarvis. Others argued that he spent less on the car he gifted his mother on her birthday.

Peller claps back at critics

During a live stream session, the TikTok star argued that he bought the car for people to know how wealthy he is.

According to Peller, buying his girlfriend a car was the best way to show people that he is rich, not buying one for his mother.

He stated that he didn't buy Jarvis a car for her to love him, but because she deserved it.

Peller added that he would spend more on gifts if Jarvis gave birth to a child for him.

"My mom wanted a Toyota worth ₦9 million, but I bought her a Hyundai worth ₦20 million instead. People would still have dragged me even if I’d bought her the ₦9 million Toyota. Am I the first person to buy his girlfriend a car? I love my baby. I didn’t buy Jarvis a car just so she can stay with me; she deserves it. I don’t care if she leaves me later. If Jarvis gives me a child, I’ll do even more than this - Peller said in a video, responding to people criticising him for buying Jarvis a car.

The Instagram video of Peller responding to criticism is below:

Reactions trail Peller's response to critics online

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

mudiaga3606 said:

"You’re right peller you’re very correct… oh he nor gud make person born mumu oh."

_ola1217 said:

"Oh my God because of money this one dah advice us."

bennchuks reacted:

"Na 2005 year old boy wan lecture me,I no blame u A woman will love you more for the things you do for yourself as a man not the things u do for her. Know dis and know peace."

hemmy__p said:

"Don’t mind them You were even supposed to add a house to the 150m car. Love is a beautiful thing… until the lesson arrives later."

giftrichard_412 reacted:

"Oga you and the girl add money together and I sure say ur Moni wey u add dy small to purchase the car nobody be mumu online."

stanley_socy_stoner said:

"Who dey hot now go tink say em baby love am ...last last wen him taste em 1st 💔 ..relationship go humble am like we n geh geh ..den na from experience hi. Go dey talk from ..na dem him go know y ddm say experience is the best teacher...."

Peller warns King Mitchy

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller knocked influencer King Mitchy over her attempt to end the source of livelihood of many Nigerians, including himself, on TikTok following her viral stunt.

The streamer questioned why she chose TikTok and not Instagram to carry out her stunt.

He stated that, unlike Mitchy, many Nigerians, including himself, were not funded by anyone and had to rely on platforms like TikTok to make a living.

