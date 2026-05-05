Verydarkman has released a video replying to his former bestie, who said he does not want respect from anyone

VDM was the first to make a video about Seun Kuti, and the singer responded by slamming the activist.

What VDM said about the singer and his father was applauded by many people who took his side

Ratel president, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to what his former bestie, Seun Kuti, said about him.

They fell out after Verydarkman made a video about Kuti, stating that he could not drag him for a personal reason he did not disclose to his fans.

Reactions as VDM fires back at Seun Kuti over feud, makes vow. Photo credit@verydarkman/@bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

In response, Kuti lashed out at VDM, saying he does not want respect from anyone, as he already receives respect from his daughter. He added that being loved by his family is enough for him.

Reacting to the video, VDM blasted Kuti and claimed he is not a man of honour amid their feud. He added that if the singer had self-respect, he would not have acted the way he did online.

According to VDM, Kuti has disrespected himself, and he vowed that if he sees the singer, he will neither greet nor hug him. He also promised never to speak about Kuti again.

Seun Kuti trends after VDM reacts to his outburst. Photo credit@seunkuti

Source: Instagram

VDM shares reason he will not drag Seun Kuti

Explaining why he will not go low with the son of Afrobeat originator, VDM noted that he respects Fela, Seun’s father.

The activist added that he once visited Fela’s grave with Seun, where they both paid homage to the late singer.

He further stated that he offered a sacrifice at the grave and that they both broke a kola nut there.

According to VDM, Fela did what his own parents were afraid to do during the military era, which is why he will always respect the late singer.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about VDM's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the activist amid his feud with Seun Kuti. Here are some of the comments below: Read more:

@keolu.a shared:

"Fear this guy. Brain work dey on."

@prguy_ wrote:

"If you see people ganging up against a single person, that person is always right."

@engr_johnsonn said:

"Best response from VDM so far. I love the fact he c his heart never to talk about him !! Bro maintain the stand."

@sima__comedy stated:

"U see for this country na VDM we de respect pass president. VDM guy how you take dey Intelligent in this manner, you're fire bruv."

@billionare634 commented:

"If people are ganging up against one person, believe the one person. That one person is probably a huge threat and carries the Spirit of truth. I stand with Verydarkman any day any time."

Comedian Deeone shares observation about activist VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the former Big Brother Naija housemate was observant about all that was happening around social media activist, VDM.

The TikToker had alerted Nigerians that his NGO website was hacked and money stolen from it, though many didn't believe him, but he still insisted that it was true. In a video made by the comedian, he said that people should put the missing funds aside and support VDM because something was wrong.

Source: Legit.ng