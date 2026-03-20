Days after her public outcry, gospel singer Busola Oke has been gifted a brand-new plot of land

The veteran vocalist has also been officially signed as a brand ambassador for a reputable real estate firm

Fuji maestro Pasuma recently weighed in on her plight, admitting that the era of her biggest hits has passed

Nigerian gospel singer Busola Oke, popularly known for her hit song Eleyele, may be entering a new chapter in her life.

Just weeks after she publicly spoke about her struggles, the singer has been gifted a plot of land by a property company, alongside an ambassadorial deal.

The news was shared by actress Biola Bayo via Instagram, where she posted a video capturing the emotional moment Busola received the gift.

Busola ‘Eleyele’ Oke was gifted a brand-new plot of land in an ambassadorial deal. Photos: Busola Oke.

Source: Instagram

Biola expressed gratitude to the company and its representative, noting that the gesture was a show of kindness that deserves appreciation.

The development comes shortly after Busola made headlines when she opened up about the challenges she has faced in the music industry.

In an earlier interview, the singer revealed that she had reached a breaking point, admitting that the pressures of sustaining a career in gospel music had taken a toll on her.

She spoke about being overwhelmed, lonely, and financially strained, sharing that she struggled to afford basic needs.

At the time, she disclosed that she had no car, owed several people, and was finding it difficult to keep up with her daily hotel expenses, which cost about ₦55,000.

Her emotional revelation painted a picture of a once-celebrated artist battling to stay afloat.

Busola explained that her viral emotional moment came from a place of deep frustration.

According to her, she broke down during a live video because she felt isolated and burdened by her circumstances.

She also noted that she was not used to asking people for help, making her situation even more difficult.

Her honesty resonated with many Nigerians who saw her story as a reflection of the hidden struggles behind public figures.

Following her revelation, Fuji star Wasiu Alabi Pasuma shared his thoughts on her situation.

Pasuma explained that the era when songs like Eleyele dominated had passed, adding that the music industry has evolved significantly.

According to him, artistes who are still thriving today are doing so largely by grace, as the system has changed.

He also described Busola as someone close to him, admitting that he felt emotional after watching her video.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Busola Oke's new deal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@leahadepehjuh stated:

"🙌🙌🙌👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️ @biolabayo1 you will never walk this earth alone. The Lord will surround you in areas you can imagine or can't imagine with divine help in Jesus name 🙏🏾 thank you"

@okunlayafkyle noted:

"Once this woman Biola Adebayo steps into your life , you're success already"

@ayodejimojisola noted:

"💃💃💃💃 congratulations 🎊🎉, Dr B tell me why I nor go dey pray for u everyday!? God continually bless doc."

Busola ‘Eleyele’ Oke says she faced hardship in the music industry despite being a star. Photo: Busola Oke.

Source: Instagram

Busola Oke spotted with Pasuma in studio

Legit.ng earlier reported that Busola Oke was recently spotted in a recording studio alongside Fuji veteran Wasiu Alabi Pasuma

In the clip, Eleyele looked focused as she joined Pasuma and other individuals during what appeared to be an active recording session.

Eleyele had earlier made headlines after she broke down in tears while speaking about the challenges she has faced in her career.

Source: Legit.ng