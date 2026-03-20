Tonto Dikeh has shared the work she does before church service, sparking reactions from fans

In the video, she was seen mopping and sweeping the floor, while also helping others arrange chairs

She explained the reason for her actions and shared how God has worked in her life through her service in His house

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shared a video of herself sweeping and mopping her church, revealing the deeper meaning behind her actions.

The mother of one, who recently reconciled with her ex-husband, became a born-again Christian a few months ago and has been sharing her Christian journey with fans online

Reaction as Tonto Dikeh sweeps, mops church floor. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

In the Instagram video, she was seen sweeping, mopping, and arranging chairs at her church.

In the caption, she explained that this was the first assignment God gave her. She smiled in obedience but admitted she initially wondered why she had to do it herself, especially as she has staff to handle chores and struggles with obsessive tendencies toward cleanliness.

Tonto Dikeh shares God’s response

She asked God if she could simply pay others to do the task. According to her, God told her it must be done personally:

“No child, do it yourself. It is an assignment to launch you into My glory. It is so I can cleanse your life from the inside out.”

Tonto said she embraced the task with joy and surrender. What started as a simple physical job became a spiritual transformation, purifying, restoring, and renewing her life.

Tonto Dikeh shares reason for sweeeping and cleaning church. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

The mother of one also noted that God has been faithful in her life, doors that were once closed are now opening, help comes even from strangers, and she experiences evidence of God’s grace every day.

Tonto Dikeh shares more about service

The actress added that she no longer seeks God merely for blessings.

“He has already given me the greatest gift: life, breath, and Himself. My deepest desire is simply ‘more of Him.’”

Fans reacted to her video by dragging her, while others encouraged her more and cautioned people from criticising her.

Here is Tonto Dikeh’s Instagram video below:

Reactions to Tonto Dkeh's video

Here are comments below:

@247_luxurythrift commented:

"Mr Morris how many church auditorium have you cleaned with or without a camera?? All you people know how to do is sit behind your keypads and type."

@ruccigram reacted:

"Make she just kuku join the Media and Content unit. Case closed.Hallelujah."

@lucas_ugoh wrote:

"The most important thing is that work is been done and God will bless her."

@oluchuckwu_ said:

"While many people are criticizing her, I see it as a form of evangelism. She’s using her influence positively, and it could encourage others to get involved in church groups."

Rosy Meurer reacts to marriage crisis rumour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rosy Meurer continued to respond to rumours that her marriage to Olakunle Churchill is troubled over his ex-wife’s recent move.

Tonto Dikeh, the businessman’s ex-wife, recently reconciled with him as they both celebrated their son’s birthday.

Many social media users dragged Rosy over her post, noting that her body language suggests she may indeed be troubled.

Source: Legit.ng