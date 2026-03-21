A legal battle over the estate of former Oyo governor Adebayo Alao-Akala exposed a vast portfolio of properties spread across Nigeria, the UK, the US, and Ghana

An Oyo State High Court restrained executors of the estate from selling or transacting on the assets pending the determination of the suit

The claimant sought DNA tests and court intervention to protect her legal and equitable interests in the estate

Court proceedings in Oyo State have brought renewed attention to the estate of the late Adebayo Alao-Akala, following a legal challenge by one of his children over the management and control of his assets.

The dispute has exposed the scale of properties linked to the former governor, spread across Nigeria and overseas, the Cable reported.

A court case opens the books on Adebayo Alao-Akala’s estate. Photo: Adebayo Alao Akala

Source: Facebook

The matter is before the Oyo State High Court, where Oluwatoyin Alao Aderinto, identified as the first daughter of the deceased, is contesting how the estate is being administered.

She is seeking judicial intervention to protect her interests and halt further dealings involving the assets until the case is resolved.

Family dispute moves to court

In the suit marked I/443/2024, Aderinto named Oluwakemi Alao-Akala, widow of the former governor, and Olamide Alabi, another daughter, as defendants. Court filings described both as executors and administrators of the estate.

Aderinto told the court that she holds legal and equitable interests in the properties and alleged that some assets had already been sold without her consent.

She further claimed that discussions were ongoing to dispose of additional properties or enter joint venture arrangements that could diminish her stake. According to her application, urgent court action was required to prevent irreversible losses.

Judges halt transactions on Alao-Akala’s properties. Photo: FB/AlaoAkala

Source: UGC

Injunction and DNA request

The court granted an interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants from selling, leasing, or entering any transactions involving the estate pending the determination of the suit. An accelerated hearing was also ordered.

Beyond asset control, Aderinto requested DNA tests involving herself and six others to establish biological links to the late politician. She asked that the tests be conducted at a court-approved laboratory and submitted under seal.

Her application also included a request for the exhumation of her father’s remains for the paternity tests. The court adjourned the matter to April 16, 2026, for ruling on the request.

Alao-Akala, who governed Oyo state from 2007 to 2011, died on January 12, 2022, at the age of 71. Since his death, disagreements over the administration of his estate have persisted.

Properties listed in court documents

Residence at No. 1, Oba Akinyele Avenue, Old Bodija Estate, Ibadan

Five-star hotel in Ghana

Bungalow at Randa, Ogbomoso

Property at Opadoyin Lodge, Ogbomoso

Building at 32, Oba Adebimpe Road, Dugbe, Ibadan

Property at Samora Machel Street, Asokoro, Abuja

Property in Games Village, Abuja

Twin duplex in Ikeja, Lagos

Property at George Street, Ikoyi, Lagos

Duplex beside Iponri Barracks, Surulere, Lagos

Multiple guest houses and filling stations in Ogbomoso

7,000 acres of land beside Ibadan Golf Club

140-23 160th Street, Jamaica, Queens, New York, United States

19 San Juan Drive, Chafford Hundred, Grays, Essex, United Kingdom

Olowolagba Microfinance Bank

Things you never knew about Akala

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former governor who died at the age of 71-years-old was said to have travelled from Abuja to Ilorin before heading to Ogbomoso where he breathed his last.

His death has since thrown Oyo state into mourning with the state governor, Seyi Makinde, ordering that all national flags hoisted in the state be flown at half-mast.

Here are five things you may not know about the former Oyo state leader.

Source: Legit.ng