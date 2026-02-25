Popular comedian Mr Jollof has publicly defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming critics questioning his achievements are not paying attention to Nigeria's progress

In a trending Instagram video, the entertainer mentioned several achievements he believes Tinubu's administration has made compared to previous governments

Jollof's comments have generated mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians applauding his stance, while others challenged him to advocate for free and fair elections

Popular comedian Mr Jollof has stirred reactions on social media after defending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and criticising Nigerians who continue to question his performance since he assumed office in May 2023.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Jollof stated that those asking what the president has achieved are either ignoring the facts or unwilling to acknowledge progress.

He explained that from the first day Tinubu entered office, the fuel subsidy was removed, and the move attracted heavy criticism but was presented as a necessary step for long-term benefits.

“This is a message to you all that are asking what President Tinubu has done since he resumed office. If you don’t know what he has done, that means you have a problem with yourself and you have a problem with the growth of Nigeria. From the very first day Tinubu entered office, he removed subsidy, everyone cursed him. But he told us that this step he took won’t be easy, and at the end of the day everybody will enjoy it.”

Mr Jollof went on to list what he described as key achievements of the administration, including granting autonomy to local governments, increasing allocations to states, and introducing a student loan scheme for undergraduates.

“He restructured the local government and gave them their autonomy. Students collect loans now to assist their education. Since President Tinubu became president, have you heard of ASUU strike?”

The comedian also mentioned fuel supply stability and improvements in security as signs of visible change under the current government.

Nigerians react to Mr Jollof's comments on Tinubu

@oghenelove said:

"Most times, hatred can actually cause blindness. Some can't even tell you the reason why they hate Tinubu, some even hate because their friends hate the man."

@iamchikeagada commented:

"Since the APC is confident about the good that Mr. President has done, then a free and fair election must be allowed. Let the people of Nigeria decide. @mr.jollof_ I know you to be someone who stands for what is right. While you are standing on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's mandate, also be an advocate for a free and fair election. It is paramount that Nigerians decide who will lead them."

@cdqolowo wrote:

"Our people needs to be educated 💡 and set free from manipulators ⛓️‍💥 Tinubu's govt is improving the economy but d level of illiteracy is blindfolding a lot… with time everyone will realize it and then they will say 'We Miss The Tinubu Era.'"

@maxvin_max reacted:

"I still de imagine how a mature man like you de misbehave 😢. Forget all this your long talk. It makes no sense. People are dying, the health is definitely bad, insecurity is also bad, and the prices of things keep sky rocketing very high. If E sure for Tinumbu make him allow free and fair election. No be cho cho, make him show workings. 😂"

