Tonto Dikeh has responded to backlash over her viral school deliverance session, declaring that she is focused on Jesus and her assignment

Critics, including VeryDarkMan and Doris Ogala, have questioned the deliverance session, claiming that it exploited vulnerable children

Tonto Dikeh's reaction has sparked mixed responses online, with some praising her faith while others question the decision to conduct and film a deliverance session involving a student

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has spoken out after facing heavy criticism over a viral video of her conducting deliverance on a student during a school outreach.

The incident happened on Friday, March 6, when she and her team visited the school for evangelism. According to her, they were about to leave when she sensed a spirit of death around the environment, which led to the deliverance session.

Tonto Dikeh responds to school deliverance criticism by sharing more videos and declaring she remains focused on Jesus and her divine assignment. Photo: tontolet

Source: Instagram

The video of the deliverance went viral and quickly drew backlash online.

Social media critic VeryDarkMan accused her of exploiting vulnerable children for content rather than offering genuine help.

Actress Doris Ogala also condemned the act, describing it as blasphemy and a wrongful experiment on students, questioning if Tonto would allow such a session on her own child. She called on the police and NAPTIP to investigate the matter.

Tonto Dikeh reacted unbothered by the criticism, taking to Instagram on Saturday, March 7, where she shared more videos from the outreach.

She explained that she was grateful to God for using her as a vessel and insisted that her focus remained on her faith and divine assignment.

She wrote:

“God alone did it, may His name forever be praised. What we witnessed was not by our strength, wisdom, or planning. It was purely the hand of God moving among His children. Our hearts are filled with gratitude because when God leads, He confirms His word with undeniable fruit. Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit, says the Lord Almighty.”

She added:

“Thank You, Jesus, for allowing us to be vessels in Your service. Thank You for every life touched, every child reached, and every heart turned toward You. Oh give thanks to the Lord, for He is good! For His mercy endures forever. All the glory belongs to You, Lord. Focused on Jesus and my assignment.”

Check out Tonto Dikeh's post below:

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@preciousjohnayuba wrote:

"The girl in question was the one that told Tonto 'I want you to pray for me' so why are you all barking and saying that she pressed ahbi forced the girl. Nawaoooo. Dear Evangelist Tee May God continue to increase and strengthen you. I love the fact that you are focused and not getting distracted at all."

@hamat commented:

"I hope you won't attack a person who does the same thing to your child? I'm asking respectfully. Thank you."

@osasrawlings reacted:

"Tonto stop this madness, we don move pass this format. I no know why you no go my child school make I see my child on social media being used to test your next hustle. I will sue you."

@zeella_shine said:

"Wow! Tonto for you to post this again this morning, you're truly bold and fearless. You truly possess the 7 spirits if God. E clear. God is with you. If he truly sent you. He will take charge of all the noise. I love you."

@lady__m__empire wrote:

"I love what God has done in your life but is her parents aware she is being recorded and posted online?"

Tonto Dikeh shares fresh videos from school deliverance amid backlash, credits God for the testimony and says she is focused on her assignment. Photo: tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh reacts to blackmail allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh appeared unfazed in the face of serious allegations made against her by Doris Ogala.

Ogala claimed that Tonto Dikeh had an affair with Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, alleging that Tonto Dikeh collected N10 million to keep quiet about a personal video involving the cleric.

Reacting to the allegations, Tonto Dikeh shared a video of herself playing Victoria Orenze's song Spirit Chant as she catwalked as if she was heading to church.

Source: Legit.ng