VeryDarkMan has reacted to Tonto Dikeh's deliverance session at a school as he issued a stern warning to the actress

In a video, the social media critic expressed his displeasure at the actress' action, telling her to stay away from the school is in his community

VeryDarkMan's response to the video has triggered conversations on social media, with many supporting the critic

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has rebuked actress Tonto Dikeh over her viral "deliverance" on a young student at a school, alleging it exploited vulnerable children for viral content rather than offering real help.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tonto on Friday, March 6, 2026, shared a series of videos from a deliverance session she led at a school. She revealed she and her team had visited the school for evangelism and were about driving out when she sensed a spirit of death hovering around the environment.

VeryDarkMan reacts to video from Tonto Dikeh's deliverance session. Credit: tontolet/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to Tonto, she immediately shared what she sensed with her team, and they began to pray, leading to a deliverance session.

VeryDarkMan warns Tonto Dikeh over deliverance video

Reacting, the critic warned the actress to stay away from the school, which is in his community, urging her to address her own family first.

He also decried the use of underprivileged kids for spiritual stunts. According to VeryDarkMan, he renovated the school to encourage the children.

VeryDarkMan warns Tonto Dikeh to stay away from his community after deliverance session at a school. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

"With all due respect to TONTO DIKEH…..this is a warning DO NOT COME TO MY AREA TO DO THIS AGAIN….NA ONLY POOR MAN CHILDREN GOOD TO TEST YOUR POWERS, LEAVE MY AREA KIDS ALONE, we want to raise kids with real life orientation not an ideology that if you don’t make it there is something following you from village,prayers are good however without work prayers are not useful….TAKE YOUR NEW CONTENT SOMEWHERE ELSE LEAVE GHETTO KIDS ALONE," VeryDarkMan wrote in caption.

The video of VeryDarkMan warning Tonto Dikeh over deliverance at school is below:

Reactions as VeryDarkMan warns Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

__benny_coco reacted:

"I no blame her even my grandma say I be winch that year."

myltls commented:

"I don't even know which one is funnier..... VDM's face or the video."

mcmakopolo1 commented:

"This is actually doing too much cos as someone that believes strongly in God and spirituality, I can categorically tell u that God does not operate like this… this is just looking for vain glory .. if God is truly using u , u won’t need to prove it

realpeckie said:

"I just tire."

oh_zealous commented:

"People are trying not to say the truth.... Wrong is wrong."

jectimi_comedy said:

"no allow tonto go back to the world becos of u oh, u no go like am allow her do her deliverance in peace if u wan test her power carry ya Brother and kokopee go meet her, make deliver spirit of Single mothers from una body."

Tonto Dikeh shares details behind her name

Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh, in an interview in January 2026, revealed she still wanted to be referred to as 'King Tonto Dikeh' despite her reunion with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The actress shed light on the details surrounding the 'King' in her name, revealing it is not a title as perceived by many on social media.

"It is not a title, it is not a masculine disrespect or trying to drag the male ego. It is a broad name for my son. It is just a name I love. It is a way to identify with my son more," she said.

Source: Legit.ng